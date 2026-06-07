ARTICLE
7 June 2026

IRS Announces 2027 HSA, HDHP, Excepted Benefit HRA, DPCSA Limits

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The IRS has released updated cost-of-living adjustments for health savings accounts, high-deductible health plans, and excepted benefit HRAs for 2027, with most dollar limits increasing from 2026 levels.
United States Employment and HR
Jacob M. Mattinson and Sarah G. Raaii
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The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently announced (see Revenue Procedure 2026-24) cost-of-living adjustments to the applicable dollar limits for health savings accounts (HSAs), high-deductible health plans (HDHPs), and excepted benefit health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) for 2027. In addition, this year’s guidance includes inflation-adjusted limits for the aggregate fees that can be made available under direct primary care service arrangements (DPCSAs), which were first made available under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) (see our client alert here). Most of the dollar limits currently in effect for 2026 will change for 2027.

The table below compares the applicable dollar limits for HSAs, HDHPs, and excepted benefit HRAs for 2026 and 2027.

HEALTH AND WELFARE PLAN LIMITS 2026 Δ 2027
HDHP – maximum annual out-of-pocket limit (excluding premiums)      
Self-only coverage $8,500 $8,700
Family coverage $17,000 $17,400
HDHP – minimum annual deductible      
Self-only coverage $1,700 $1,750
Family coverage $3,400 $3,500
HSA – annual contribution limit      
Self-only coverage $4,400 $4,500
Family coverage $8,750 $9,000
Catch-up contributions (ages 55 and older) $1,000 $1,000
Excepted benefit HRA      
Annual contribution limit $2,200 $2,250
DPCSA      
Aggregate monthly fees for DPCSA that covers one individual $150 $150
Aggregate monthly fees for DPCSA that covers more than one individual $300 $300

Next steps

Plan sponsors should update payroll and plan administration systems for the 2027 cost-of-living adjustments and incorporate the new limits in relevant participant communications, such as open enrollment and communication materials, plan documents, and summary plan descriptions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jacob M. Mattinson
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Sarah G. Raaii
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