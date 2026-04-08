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8 April 2026

Employee Relations Law Journal | Hands On Or Hands Off: A Plan Sponsor's Guide To Picking A Section 3(21) Investment Advisor Or Section 3(38) Investment Manager

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Davis+Gilbert LLP

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Under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), fiduciary responsibility lies at the heart of retirement-plan governance. The statute imposes on plan sponsors the duties of loyalty...
United States Employment and HR
Mark E. Bokert and Alan Hahn
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Under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), fiduciary responsibility lies at the heart of retirement-plan governance. The statute imposes on plan sponsors the duties of loyalty, prudence, and diversification under Section 404(a), among others. A recurring question for plan sponsors is whether to engage an investment advisor who acts under ERISA Section 3(21) or to delegate full discretionary authority to an investment manager under Section 3(38).

This column explains the differences between these two fiduciary roles, outlines the advantages and disadvantages of each, and provides guidance for plan sponsors regardless of which path they choose.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Mark E. Bokert
Mark E. Bokert
Photo of Alan Hahn
Alan Hahn
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