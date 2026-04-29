Law Firm Partners And Employment Discrimination Rights (Video)

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Many lawyers believe that becoming a partner means they are no longer protected by employment discrimination laws. In reality, that assumption is often incorrect.

In this video, David Sanford, Chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, explains how courts determine whether a lawyer is legally considered an employee or an owner and why that distinction matters. For many partners, the law recognizes employee status, which means discrimination and retaliation claims may still be available.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight has represented lawyers at many of the nation’s largest law firms in employment discrimination matters over the past decade.

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