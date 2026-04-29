401k Plans: When Your Employer Fails Their Fiduciary Duty (Video)

Explore comprehensive video resources covering critical workplace and legal issues, from 401(k) fiduciary responsibilities and wrongful termination to employment discrimination and workplace dispute resolution. These expert-led discussions provide essential insights into protecting employee rights, understanding employer obligations, and navigating complex employment law matters.

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Your employer has a legal duty to provide quality 401k investment options at reasonable fees. When they fail that duty, we hold them accountable.

Charles Field is Co-Vice Chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight and Co-Chair of the firm's ERISA Litigation Practice Group. He has recovered over $150 million for retirement plan participants in cases against UnitedHealth Group, GE, Walgreens, and other major employers.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a national civil rights and employment law firm representing individuals and classes in workplace disputes.

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