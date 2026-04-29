Deciding Whether To Come Forward After Workplace Sexual Misconduct (Video)

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Experiencing sexual harassment or sexual assault in the workplace forces individuals to confront difficult and deeply personal decisions. The desire for accountability, recognition, and financial security often conflicts with fear, uncertainty, and concern for one’s family and career.

In this video, David Sanford, Chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, discusses the considerations involved in deciding whether to come forward and explains how legal counsel can help individuals evaluate the risks, options, and resources available to them.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight represents survivors of workplace sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation, providing guidance throughout the legal process with care, discretion, and experience.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.