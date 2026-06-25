NYC Executive Order Increases Focus On Workplace Heat Exposure

New York City has taken a significant step toward regulating workplace heat exposure. On June 22, 2026, Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed an Executive Order (EO) directing city agencies to develop worker heat safety...

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New York City has taken a significant step toward regulating workplace heat exposure. On June 22, 2026, Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed an Executive Order (EO) directing city agencies to develop worker heat safety guidance, heat illness prevention plans, and recommendations for stronger construction-site protections.

The EO does not immediately impose a broad private-sector heat standard, but it signals that heat illness prevention is becoming a formal workplace safety priority in New York City.

Key points include:

City agencies must develop multilingual heat safety guidance and educational materials for outdoor and indoor workers, including employees, independent contractors, gig workers, and day laborers;

Outdoor worker guidance must be prepared as soon as practicable, with indoor worker guidance expected by March 1, 2027;

Mayoral agencies must create heat illness prevention plans for city employees and contractors when the city’s Heat Emergency Plan is activated;

The Department of Buildings must review construction-site heat safety and training requirements to determine whether they adequately protect workers from heat illness and may recommend new guidance or other actions by March 1, 2027;

The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene must review heat-related workers’ compensation claims and also evaluate whether heat illness should become a reportable health condition; and

During periods of high heat, city agencies with worker-protection authority must strictly enforce laws and rules intended to expand outdoor workers’ bathroom access. Agencies also must share information with workers about bathrooms, cooling centers, parks cooling locations, water features, drinking fountains, shaded areas, and other heat-relief locations.

Why It Matters

Private employers are not yet facing a citywide heat rule under the EO, but they should prepare for increased scrutiny. Employers with outdoor or heat-exposed workers should review heat illness prevention practices now, including access to water, shaded or cooled rest areas, rest breaks, acclimatization, supervisor training, emergency response, and procedures for reporting heat symptoms.

City contractors should pay particular attention because agency implementation may lead to more specific contract expectations or compliance obligations.

The Bottom Line

The most important details will come next: agency guidance, construction-site recommendations, and any future move toward enforceable private-sector standards. Employers should use the interim period to audit heat safety policies before summer heat creates operational and compliance risk.

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