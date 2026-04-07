Monthly Roundup (March 2026)

We've rounded up our latest resources into one place so that you don't have to! In case you missed any of our updates from last month, read on.

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We’ve rounded up our latest resources into one place so that you don’t have to! In case you missed any of our updates from last month, read on.

Chubb ESOP Series: Leveraged ESOP Transactions – Basics and Litigation Risks

March 2, 2026

Up in Smoke? Third Tobacco Premium Surcharge Case Dismissed

March 2, 2026

Celebrating National Women's History Month: Focusing on Groom's Own Christine Keller

March 2, 2026

College sports legislation is missing a critical ingredient: Representation for college athletes

March 3, 2026

Ask the Experts: How Should Plans Calculate Service for 403(b) 15-Year-Catch-up Elections?

March 6, 2026

Second Case Regarding Prescription Drug Costs Dismissed

March 9, 2026

Trump Accounts Coming Soon

March 11, 2026

Levine Comments on President Trump's Plan to Expand Workers' Retirement Savings

March 16, 2026

Kreps Weighs In On President Trump's Push To Expand Retirement Savings

March 19, 2026

DOL Rolls Back 2024 Fiduciary Rule and 2020 Interpretation of Five-Part Test

March 23, 2026

Bloomberg Tax Spotlights IRS Proposal on 'Trump Accounts' Operational Rules

March 27, 2026

DOL Issues Proposal Outlining New Views on Investment Prudence and Providing Examples Highlighting New Asset Classes

March 27, 2026

This Week From the Hill Blog

March 22 – 28, 2026

Groom: In Brief Blog

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