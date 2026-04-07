Monthly Roundup (March 2026)

- within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
- with readers working within the Transport industries
We’ve rounded up our latest resources into one place so that you don’t have to! In case you missed any of our updates from last month, read on.
Chubb ESOP Series: Leveraged ESOP Transactions – Basics and Litigation Risks
March 2, 2026
Up in Smoke? Third Tobacco Premium Surcharge Case Dismissed
March 2, 2026
Celebrating National Women's History Month: Focusing on Groom's Own Christine Keller
March 2, 2026
College sports legislation is missing a critical ingredient: Representation for college athletes
March 3, 2026
Ask the Experts: How Should Plans Calculate Service for 403(b) 15-Year-Catch-up Elections?
March 6, 2026
Second Case Regarding Prescription Drug Costs Dismissed
March 9, 2026
March 11, 2026
Levine Comments on President Trump's Plan to Expand Workers' Retirement Savings
March 16, 2026
Kreps Weighs In On President Trump's Push To Expand Retirement Savings
March 19, 2026
DOL Rolls Back 2024 Fiduciary Rule and 2020 Interpretation of Five-Part Test
March 23, 2026
Bloomberg Tax Spotlights IRS Proposal on 'Trump Accounts' Operational Rules
March 27, 2026
DOL Issues Proposal Outlining New Views on Investment Prudence and Providing Examples Highlighting New Asset Classes
March 27, 2026
- March 22 – 28, 2026
- IRS Requests Comments on the Burden of External Review's Information Collection by Katie Amin
- Trump Accounts Get First Round of Proposed Regulations by Elizabeth Dold
- Retirement and Health & Welfare Compliance Deadlines for Second Half of March by Christine Keller, Katie Amin, Elizabeth Drake, Rosie Zaklad, and Tammy Killion
- Court Stays the Updated Childhood Vaccine Recommendations by Katie Amin, Lisa Campbell, and Michelle Koltov
- IRC Section 4960: Did the IRS Get It Wrong in 2017? by Jeffrey Kroh
- Employer Scores Another Tobacco Premium Surcharge Win by Kara Petteway Wheatley, Daniel Cohen, and Richard Smith, Jr.
- Do You Have Treasury/IRS Guidance Recommendations? by Katie Amin
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