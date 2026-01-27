Decumulation-Friendly 401(k) Retirement Plans

The Journal of Pension Benefits published an article written by Of Counsel Michelle Capezza about 401(k) retirement plans and the need to assist plan participants in managing their retirement assets in the decumulation phase. Michelle writes that plan sponsors should consider how to improve their retirement programs to address this need.

She writes, "The emphasis on lifetime income distribution options as part of the retirement preparedness debate will continue to grow, and plan sponsors and fiduciaries should ensure that they are prepared to offer their plan participants a meaningful benefit that includes these features."

Journal of Pension Benefits

