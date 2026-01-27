ARTICLE
27 January 2026

Decumulation-Friendly 401(k) Retirement Plans

M
Mintz

Contributor

United States Employment and HR
Michelle Capezza
The Journal of Pension Benefits published an article written by Of Counsel Michelle Capezza about 401(k) retirement plans and the need to assist plan participants in managing their retirement assets in the decumulation phase. Michelle writes that plan sponsors should consider how to improve their retirement programs to address this need.

She writes, "The emphasis on lifetime income distribution options as part of the retirement preparedness debate will continue to grow, and plan sponsors and fiduciaries should ensure that they are prepared to offer their plan participants a meaningful benefit that includes these features."

Source

Journal of Pension Benefits

Authors
Photo of Michelle Capezza
Michelle Capezza
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
