"Ready, Set, Recover," Facility Safety Management

Jane Heidingsfelder, a partner in the Labor & Employment Practice Group, and Jacob Pritt, an associate in the Labor & Employment Practice Group, co-authored the article "Ready, Set, Recover" published by Facility Safety Management on November 10, 2025. The article highlights the need for employers to implement clear roles, remote-work plans, and consistent communication to ensure resilience and compliance during natural disasters.

