Philadelphia Enacts New Workplace Protections For Menstruation And Menopause

On December 3, 2025, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signed Philadelphia City Council Bill Number 250849 into law, which prohibits discrimination and requires accommodation on the basis of needs related to menstruation, perimenopause or menopause. The new ordinance will take effect on January 1, 2027.

The bill amends the Philadelphia Fair Practices Ordinance to prohibit discrimination on the basis of menstruation, perimenopause or menopause. The amended ordinance also requires that employers provide reasonable accommodations for "menstruation, perimenopause, or menopause, if the symptoms of menstruation, perimenopause, or menopause substantially interfere with an employee's ability to perform one or more job functions."

While the final regulations of the federal Pregnant Workers Fairness Act provide protections for conditions related to, affected by or arising out of pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, including menstruation, the amended ordinance offers broader protections—covering menstruation, perimenopause and menopause irrespective of whether the condition is connected to pregnancy or childbirth.

Before the amended ordinance goes into effect, employers with Philadelphia operations should update their discrimination and accommodation policies. Employers should also modify their nonretaliation policies to include a prohibition on retaliation related to employees exercising their right to request accommodations for menstruation, perimenopause and menopause. Additionally, because Philadelphia is the first major U.S. city to adopt protections for menstruation, perimenopause and menopause, it is particularly important for employers to educate human resources personnel, managers and supervisors on the protections of the amended ordinance, how to respond to employee requests for accommodation and their role in the interactive process.

