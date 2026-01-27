ARTICLE
27 January 2026

California CRD Releases Preliminary Templates & FAQs For Annual Pay Data Reporting

United States Employment and HR
Christopher T. Patrick,Laura A. Mitchell, and Scott M. Pechaitis
Ahead of the May 13, 2026, filing deadline, the California Civil Rights Department has released preliminary templates and updated FAQs for the 2025 pay data reporting cycle. Although these simplified templates may still be revised, they highlight new mandatory data fields, including exemption status, employment type, and total annual weeks worked. Read more about these recently issued resources and steps employers can take to prepare.

Authors
Christopher T. Patrick
Laura A. Mitchell
Scott M. Pechaitis
