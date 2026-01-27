California CRD Releases Preliminary Templates & FAQs For Annual Pay Data Reporting

Ahead of the May 13, 2026, filing deadline, the California Civil Rights Department has released preliminary templates and updated FAQs for the 2025 pay data reporting cycle. Although these simplified templates may still be revised, they highlight new mandatory data fields, including exemption status, employment type, and total annual weeks worked. Read more about these recently issued resources and steps employers can take to prepare.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.