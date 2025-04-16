Missouri Earned Paid Sick Time, An Ongoing Saga

The Missouri Earned Paid Sick Time law is scheduled to take effect May 1. For background, see prior Benefit Beat article here.

Pending Challenges

There are court and legislative challenges pending that could impact the ultimate fate of the law. Notwithstanding, April 15 is fast approaching. By this date, employers must notify employees about the earned paid sick time law. For employees hired after that date, notice must be provided within 14 days of commencement of employment.

Notice Requirements

This notice must be provided on 8.5 x 11 paper, which suggests that simply providing it electronically might not be sufficient. In addition, the law includes a poster requirement, which also takes effect April 15. The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has provided a model notice and a model poster that can be used to satisfy the notice and posting requirements.

We will keep an eye on the legal challenges as they evolve. In the meantime, employers subject to the law should proceed to comply — at least until something changes.

