Treasury Department Releases "Preliminary List" Of "No Tax On Tips" Occupations

The Treasury Department this week released a "preliminary list" of occupations that may be entitled to claim the "no tax on tips" deduction. As a reminder, the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" (OBBBA) provides an above-the-line tax deduction for "qualified tips." To qualify for the deduction, the tips must (among other conditions) be received by an individual engaged in an occupation that "customarily and regularly received tips" on or before December 31, 2024. The OBBBA requires the Treasury secretary to publish an official list of qualifying occupations by October 2, 2025.

Notably, the Treasury Department's preliminary list of occupations that "customarily and regularly received tips" includes many occupations that the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has long interpreted as *not* customarily and regularly receiving tips, such as dishwashers and cooks. This is an important difference. The DOL has construed the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) to prohibit employers from applying a "tip credit" to satisfy the minimum wage obligation for employees who are not engaged in an occupation that customarily and regularly receives tips. Further, when an employer does take a tip credit, only employees who also "customarily and regularly receive tips" can participate in a mandatory tip pool.1 It had been assumed that the Treasury secretary would align its list with the DOL's approach due to the use of the parallel "customarily and regularly" language in both the FLSA and the OBBBA. It remains to be seen whether the Treasury secretary will attempt to reconcile its final list with the DOL's approach (or whether the broader interpretation suggested by the Treasury Department's preliminary list may one day influence the DOL's narrower interpretation).

Another potential consequence of the Treasury Department's broad preliminary list is that it may ease the reporting burden of employers that were concerned that the OBBBA might require them to separately track tips received by dual job employees while working in traditional tipped occupations (like wait staff and bartender) from tips received from a tip pool by that same employee while working in another position (like dishwasher or cook), assuming that only the former category of tips would qualify for the deduction.

The Treasury Department's preliminary list includes 68 occupations spread across eight industries:

Beverage & Food Service

Bartenders

Wait Staff

Food Servicers, Nonrestaurant

Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendants and Bartender Helpers

Chefs and Cooks

Food Preparation Workers

Fast Food and Counter Workers

Dishwashers

Host Staff, Restaurant, Lounge, and Coffee Shop

Bakers

Entertainment & Events

Gambling Dealers

Gambling Change Persons and Booth Cashiers

Gambling Cage Workers

Gambling and Sports Book Writers and Runners

Dancers

Musicians and Singers

Disc Jockeys, Except Radio

Entertainers and Performers

Digital Content Creators

Ushers, Lobby Attendants, and Ticket Takers

Locker Room, Coatroom, and Dressing Room Attendants

Hospitality & Guest Services

Baggage Porters and Bellhops

Concierges

Hotel, Motel, and Resort Desk Clerks

Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners

Home Services

Home Maintenance and Repair Workers

Home Landscaping and Groundskeeping Workers

Home Electricians

Home Plumbers

Home Heating and Air Conditioning Mechanics and Installers

Home Appliance Installers and Repairers

Home Cleaning Service Workers

Locksmiths

Roadside Assistance Workers

Personal Services

Personal Care and Service Workers

Private Event Planners

Private Event and Portrait Photographers

Private Event Videographers

Event Officiants

Pet Caretakers

Tutors

Nannies and Babysitters

Personal Appearance & Wellness

Skincare Specialists

Massage Therapists

Barbers, Hairdressers, Hairstylists, and Cosmetologists

Shampooers

Manicurists and Pedicurists

Eyebrow Threading and Waxing Technicians

Makeup Artists

Exercise Trainers and Group Fitness Instructors

Tattoo Artists and Piercers

Tailors

Shoe and Leather Workers and Repairers

Recreation & Instruction

Golf Caddies

Self-Enrichment Teachers

Recreational and Tour Pilots

Tour Guides and Escorts

Travel Guides

Sports and Recreation Instructors

Transportation & Delivery

Parking and Valet Attendants

Taxi and Rideshare Drivers and Chauffeurs

Shuttle Drivers

Goods Delivery People

Personal Vehicle and Equipment Cleaners

Private and Charter Bus Drivers

Water Taxi Operators and Charter Boat Workers

Rickshaw, Pedicab, and Carriage Drivers

Home Movers

The Treasury Department stated that an "official proposed list" (which is expected to be "substantially the same" as the preliminary list) will be published in the Federal Register, at which time public comments will be requested. Employers with employees who receive tips and who are hoping to take advantage of the OBBBA's "no tax on tips" deduction should continue to monitor developments and may want to submit comments at the appropriate time.

1. In contrast, when an employer pays its employees a cash wage of at least the minimum wage, the FLSA permits employers to impose mandatory tip pool arrangements that include non-supervisory employees, even if they do not customarily and regularly receive tips.

