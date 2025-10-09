IRS Clarifies Requirements For "No Tax On Tips" Deduction

On September 22, 2025, the Internal Revenue Service published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM),1fleshing out the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act's "no tax on tips" deduction. Among other things, the NPRM lists the requirements for qualified tips, as well as occupations that may be eligible for the new deduction.

Requirements for Qualified Tips

In order to qualify, a tip must meet five requirements:

The payment must be a cash tip;2 The payment must be voluntary; The customer must have the unrestricted right to determine the amount; The payment should not be the subject of negotiation or dictated by employer policy; and Generally, the customer has the right to determine who receives the payment.3

Qualified tips include both direct payments and those received through tip-pooling arrangements.4

In addition, the employee must work in an occupation that "customarily and regularly" received tips on or before December 31, 2024.5Eligible occupations fall into eight general categories:

Beverage and Food Service;

Entertainment and Events;

Hospitality and Guest Services;

Home Services;

Personal Services;

Personal Appearance and Wellness;

Recreation and Instruction; and

Transportation and Delivery

Tips That Do Not Qualify

The proposed regulations also bar many categories of compensation from eligibility, including:

Service charges and other forms of automatic gratuity; 6

Other non-cash payments; 7

Tips for most professional services, like consulting and financial advice; 8 and

and Tips for criminal activity, pornographic activity, and prostitution.9

Limits on the Deduction

The deduction is capped at $25,000 in tips per year.10It phases out for incomes over $150,000 ($300,000 for joint filers).11Married taxpayers must file jointly in order to qualify.12

Takeaways for Employers

Employers should review and update their tip-pooling and tip-reporting policies to ensure that all eligible tips are properly recognized and recorded for compliance with the new regulations. Eligible tips encompass all cash tips, including payments made by:

Cash;

Checks;

Credit cards;

Debit cards;

Gift cards;

Exchangeable tokens (such as casino chips);

Any form of digital payment that is denominated in cash; and

Any other cash medium of exchange.13

Employers who utilize service charges and other forms of compensation not eligible for the new deduction should consider the risks and benefits of altering those practices to give employees greater access to the deduction.

Employers should also consult with their payroll teams and third-party payroll processors to be ready for the changes these new regulations will require. As drafted, the NPRM gives employers no discretion—all eligible tips must be included. Though tax forms are not changing for Tax Year 2025, the recording requirements will take effect sooner, and the IRS has said to expect revised forms for Tax Year 2026.

Finally, employers should consult with tax counsel to ensure that eligible and non-eligible tips are properly categorized to avoid potential exposure for unpaid taxes.14Among other considerations, payroll taxes will still be due on eligible tips.

Cozen O'Connor attorneys are available to discuss this rulemaking and to assist employers in taking appropriate responsive steps.

Full List of Eligible Occupations

The proposed rule also includes a detailed list of eligible occupations, categorized by Treasury Tipped Occupation Code, as follows—

100s — Beverage and Food Service ​ 101 — Bartenders 102 — Wait Staff 103 — Food Servers, Non-restaurant 104 — Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendants and Bartender Helpers 105 — Chefs and Cooks 106 — Food Preparation Workers 107 — Fast Food and Counter Workers 108 — Dishwashers 109 — Host Staff, Restaurant, Lounge, and Coffee Shop 110 — Bakers

200s — Entertainment and Events ​ 201 — Gambling Dealers 202 — Gambling Change Persons and Booth Cashiers 203 — Gambling Cage Workers 204 — Gambling and Sports Book Writers and Runners 205 — Dancers 206 — Musicians and Singers 207 — Disc Jockeys, Except Radio 208 — Entertainers and Performers 209 — Digital Content Creators 210 — Ushers, Lobby Attendants, and Ticket Takers 211 — Locker Room, Coatroom, and Dressing Room Attendants

300s — Hospitality and Guest Services ​ 301 — Baggage Porters and Bellhops 302 — Concierges 303 — Hotel, Motel, and Resort Desk Clerks 304 — Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners

400s — Home Services ​ 401 — Home Maintenance and Repair Workers 402 — Home Landscaping and Groundskeeping Workers 403 — Home Electricians 404 — Home Plumbers 405 — Home Heating and Air Conditioning Mechanics and Installers 406 — Home Appliance Installers and Repairers 407 — Home Cleaning Service Workers 408 — Locksmiths 409 — Roadside Assistance Workers



500s — Personal Services ​ 501 — Personal Care and Service Workers 502 — Private Event Planners 503 — Private Event and Portrait Photographers 504 — Private Event Videographers 505 — Event Officiants 506 — Pet Caretakers 507 — Tutors 508 — Nannies and Babysitters



600s — Personal Appearance and Wellness ​ 601 — Skincare Specialists 602 — Massage Therapists 603 — Barbers, Hairdressers, Hairstylists, and Cosmetologists 604 — Shampooers 605 — Manicurists and Pedicurists 606 — Eyebrow Threading and Waxing Technicians 607 — Makeup Artists 608 — Exercise Trainers and Group Fitness Instructors 609 — Tattoo Artists and Piercers 610 — Tailors 611 — Shoe and Leather Workers and Repairers



700s — Recreation and Instruction ​ 701 — Golf Caddies 702 — Self-Enrichment Teachers 703 — Recreational and Tour Pilots 704 — Tour Guides 705 — Travel Guides 706 — Sports and Recreation Instructors



800s — Transportation and Delivery ​ 801 — Parking and Valet Attendants 802 — Taxi and Rideshare Drivers and Chauffeurs 803 — Shuttle Drivers 804 — Goods Delivery People 805 — Personal Vehicle and Equipment Cleaners 806 — Private and Charter Bus Drivers 807 — Water Taxi Operators and Charter Boat Workers 808 — Rickshaw, Pedicab, and Carriage Drivers 809 — Home Movers



