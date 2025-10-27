ARTICLE
27 October 2025

U.S. Tax Law Update: Research And Development Implications

Anumber of recent changes to U.S. tax law stemming from H.R. 1, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill, are greatly impacting innovators, specifically those with research and experimentation expenditures.
Sahel Ahyaie Assar and Jonathan H. Spadt
Recently, Buchanan's Sahel A. Assar – Counsel, International Tax; Blockchain and Digital Asset Practice Group Leader, and Jonathan Spadt – Shareholder, Intellectual Property Section Co-Chair, sat down for a discussion on what the implications of these tax law changes are for affected parties.

Click the link below to hear the full conversation and learn more about how you and your organization may be impacted.

Listen to the full recording here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Sahel Ahyaie Assar
Jonathan H. Spadt
