27 October 2025

Parish E-File Update: Louisiana Combined State And Local Sales Tax Return

Liskow & Lewis

Caroline Lafourcade,Bob Angelico, and Kevin Naccari, Jr.
Liskow has learned that the Louisiana combined state and local sales and use tax return that was scheduled to roll out November 1st has been delayed. According to the Uniform Local Sales and Use Tax Board, the anticipated "Go-Live" date of November 1, 2025, is not achievable due to issues being experienced in the User Acceptance Testing Environment by the test groups. The Uniform Board will continue to evaluate the various aspects of the project and provide updates regarding a new "Go-Live" date.

It is our understanding that a message will be sent by e-mail to all Parish E-File users informing them of the delay. Taxpayers will be able to file their returns for October 2025 using the current Multi-jurisdictional and/or Single Returns available within the Parish E-File Portal.

The Uniform Board has considered feedback from stakeholders and expressed that the delay in rolling out the combined reporting feature should result in a more efficient reporting and payment platform.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Caroline Lafourcade
Bob Angelico
Kevin Naccari, Jr.
