The Methanex Case: Implications Of 'Treaty Shopping' And Consequences On U.S. Tax Planning For Americans

Introduction

On April 22, 2025, the Judicial Committee of the U.K. Privy Council released a pivotal decision in Methanex Trinidad v. Board of Inland Revenue ([2025] UKPC 20). The ruling overturned earlier findings of Trinidad and Tobago's Tax Appeal Board and Court of Appeal, which had supported the local tax authority's assessments imposing withholding tax on dividends. The Privy Council instead reinforced long-standing principles of international tax law, particularly concerning corporate residence and beneficial ownership under tax treaties.

For U.S. taxpayers and multinational corporations, this decision underscores how courts continue to address treaty-shopping structures. Experienced U.S. tax lawyers will note its parallels with U.S. and Canadian case law, especially on beneficial ownership and residency requirements under tax conventions.

Background of the Tax Structure

Methanex Trinidad, a subsidiary operating in Trinidad, was structured to minimize withholding taxes on dividend payments. Its ownership chain was designed to take advantage of treaty provisions and domestic tax regimes.

Methanex Trinidad paid dividends to Methanex Barbados, a Barbados-incorporated entity. Methanex Barbados was owned by Methanex Cayman, a Cayman Islands company. Methanex Cayman was wholly owned by Methanex Canada, a Canadian resident corporation.

Through this layering, the group reduced dividend withholding from 5 percent (under the Canada-Trinidad treaty) to 0 percent by applying the CARICOM double taxation agreement (Caribbean Treaty). Barbados imposes no withholding tax, and the Cayman Islands have no tax on dividend flows, allowing funds to move efficiently up to Canada.

In 2007, Methanex Trinidad paid US$85.4 million in dividends through this structure. Trinidad's tax authority assessed withholding tax, but the Privy Council ultimately rejected that position.

Key Legal Issues

Whether Dividends Were "Fictitious" or "Artificial"

The Trinidad Court of Appeal had reasoned that the dividends were "fictitious" because they were effectively intended for Methanex Canada. Payments were routed through accounts in Canada controlled by Methanex Canada employees. The Privy Council disagreed, emphasizing several points.

Payments lawfully declared and distributed to Methanex Barbados were not fictitious merely because they ultimately benefited Methanex Canada. Dividend flows through corporate chains are normal and legally required—subsidiaries cannot skip levels when distributing profits. Control over bank accounts by Canadian employees did not negate Methanex Barbados's legal ownership of dividends.

This reasoning aligns with Canadian cases such as Velcro Canada Inc. v. The Queen (2012 TCC 57) and Prévost Car Inc. v. The Queen (2009 FCA 57), both of which limit overly broad beneficial ownership arguments.

Residence of Methanex Barbados

Another major issue was whether Methanex Barbados qualified as a "resident" of Barbados under Article 4(1) of the Caribbean Treaty. The Trinidad tax authority argued that Methanex Barbados's liability arose solely from its registration under Barbados's International Business Companies Act (IBCA), not from residence. It also contended that IBCs were not liable on worldwide income and that reduced IBCA tax rates meant the company lacked "full" liability.

The Privy Council dismissed these arguments. Under Barbados law, IBCs must be resident in Barbados to operate, and their liability covers worldwide income. Reduced tax rates do not negate treaty residency. The court referenced Crown Forest Industries Ltd. v. Canada ([1995] 2 SCR 802) but clarified that "full liability" means exposure to taxation on worldwide income, not necessarily taxation at the highest domestic rate. The ruling echoed the Canadian Supreme Court's reasoning in Alta Energy Luxembourg S.A.R.L. v. Canada (2021 SCC 49).

Meaning of "Paid" Under the Treaty

The Board of Inland Revenue also claimed that dividends were not "paid" to Methanex Barbados because it lacked dominion and control. The Privy Council rejected this interpretation, affirming that ordinary receipt by Methanex Barbados was sufficient to satisfy treaty language.

This interpretation mirrors Canadian jurisprudence, such as Husky Energy Inc. v. The King (2024 TCC 73), which emphasized that withholding tax applies to the legal recipient of a dividend, not its ultimate beneficial owner.

Key Insights for U.S. Taxpayers

This ruling has several lessons for U.S. taxpayers with cross-border structures.

Courts are reluctant to disregard valid corporate structures solely because they achieve a tax benefit. Beneficial ownership arguments cannot replace clear treaty wording unless specifically included in the agreement. Reduced tax rates under a jurisdiction's domestic law do not necessarily strip a corporation of treaty residency.

For U.S. multinationals, the case highlights the importance of treaty language, the legal form of payments, and the risk of aggressive anti-avoidance positions by foreign tax authorities.

Pro Tax Tips from Experienced U.S. Tax Lawyers

Review treaty language closely before structuring cross-border investments to ensure the provisions support your desired outcome. Courts will enforce treaty wording as written.

Substance still matters. While the Privy Council upheld the form of dividends, U.S. tax lawyers advise documenting the business rationale behind intermediate holding companies to reduce challenges under the principal purpose test (PPT).

Prepare for the PPT era. Many treaties modified by the OECD's Multilateral Instrument include a PPT. If a structure's main purpose is tax reduction, relief can be denied.

Coordinate with both domestic and foreign counsel. Complex structures involve multiple jurisdictions. Retaining knowledgeable U.S. tax lawyers alongside foreign tax advisors is essential to avoid costly disputes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does this ruling apply to U.S. taxpayers directly?

No. The case involved Trinidad, Barbados, and Canada. However, U.S. taxpayers with similar structures should pay close attention to how courts interpret treaty residency and beneficial ownership.

How does this affect U.S. treaty shopping concerns?

The decision reinforces that validly structured dividend payments cannot be disregarded simply for producing tax benefits. But with the PPT now embedded in most U.S. treaties, aggressive treaty shopping will face stronger resistance.

What should U.S. corporations do when using offshore holding companies?

Maintain strong documentation, confirm treaty eligibility, and obtain opinions from seasoned U.S. tax lawyers to minimize risks of disputes.

Can reduced tax rates under special regimes disqualify a company from treaty benefits?

Not necessarily. As the Privy Council emphasized, reduced rates do not eliminate residency if worldwide income remains taxable in principle.

