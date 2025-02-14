Ohio Employers Must Provide Employees With Pay Stubs Starting April 2025

The Ohio Pay Stub Protection Act, which requires employers to provide earnings and deductions statements to their employees, will take effect on April 9, 2025.

Under the law, the employer-provided pay stub must contain the following information:

Employee name and address;

Employer name;

Total gross wages earned by the employee during the pay period;

Total net wages paid to the employee for the pay period;

Listing of the amount and purpose of each addition to, or deduction from, the wages paid to the employee during the pay period;

Date the employee was paid;

Pay period covered by the payment;

For hourly employees, employers must also provide:

Total number of hours the employee worked in that pay period;

Hourly rate a which the employee was paid;

Employee's hours worked in excess of forty hours in one workweek.

Pay stubs may be provided electronically or in writing.

The Act does not provide a private right of action against employers. Instead, employees who do not receive a pay stub must first make a written request to their employer. If the employer does not provide a pay stub within 10 days, then the employee may report an alleged violation to the Director of Commerce. Employers found to be in violation of the Act by the Director of Commerce will receive a written notice to be posted on the employer's premises for ten days.

Employers should review their payroll and timekeeping practices to ensure their pay stubs comply with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.