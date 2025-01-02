Frying The Certification: Fourth Circuit Turns Up The Heat, Reversing Class Certification Decision For Bojangles Shift Managers In Wage Suit

Seyfarth Synopsis: Class Certification Recipe Needs More Flavor: The Fourth Circuit tossed out a class certification order for Bojangles' shift managers, citing a high level of generality in identifying common policies and overly broad class definitions as insufficient under Rule 23. The court's message? For a class action to pass the Rule 23 taste test, you need a well-seasoned mix of precise common policies and narrow class definitions. Bon appétit!

The original recipe for pursuing class certification based on overbroad and generalized allegations might be cooked. A Fourth Circuit panel recently held that allegations about "generic" policies allegedly necessitating off-the-clock work does not suffice for class action certification.

Specifically, in Stafford, Jr. v. Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc., the Fourth Circuit vacated and a remanded a class certification order from the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina. The plaintiffs claim that Bojangles – a beloved southern-style fast-food chain with more than 300 restaurants across eight states – systematically required its shift managers to perform various tasks off-the-clock without compensation. To add more heat, they also allege that Bojangles sometimes made unauthorized edits to their time records to avoid paying overtime.

The district court certified classes for shift managers in North Carolina and South Carolina but denied certification for other state law claims (in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia) on the grounds that the representatives from those states could not "fairly and adequately protect the interest of the class."

The Fourth Circuit found that the district court abused its discretion in certifying even the North Carolina and South Carolina classes due to a "high level of generality" in identifying common policies, which allegedly unified prospective class members' wide-ranging claims, as well as overly broad class definitions. This decision underscores the critical importance of specificity and precision in identifying common policies uniting class members' claims and fashioning class definitions to meet the requirements of Rule 23.

Alleged Overtime Avoidance Recipe Too General To Show Commonality and Predominance

One of the key problems the Fourth Circuit identified was the district court's heavy reliance on the fact that 80% of prospective class members worked opening shifts and were subject to Bojangles' Opening Checklist. This checklist allegedly required pre-shift work before clocking in, which the district court saw as a common question of fact. The district court also determined that common questions predominated because, despite differences in the character and extent of the plaintiffs' off-the-clock work, all class members' claims originated from the same alleged policies and practices, including the Opening Checklist.

But the Fourth Circuit rejected the secret sauce. They noted that just because the plaintiffs satisfied Rule 23 with respect to their pre-shift work claims didn't mean all claims were entitled to class treatment. This finding alone didn't meet the commonality and predominance requirements of Rule 23, as it didn't address the Named Plaintiffs' other allegations regarding off-the-clock work. Although pre-shift work was one theory of liability alleged in the case, the Named Plaintiffs also claimed that they and some of the class members experienced wage violations due to miscellaneous post-closing tasks like cleaning, workday trips to the bank for deposits and travel between store locations, and "systematic" time shaving by some managers to avoid overtime obligations.

Besides the pre-shift work, the district court didn't distinguish between these other alleged off-the-clock activities, nor did it identify any company policies related to them. Instead, it "leaned into generalities," suggesting that class members were unified by a common theory of being worked off the clock, regardless of the specific uncompensated activities they were required to perform. The Fourth Circuit concluded, "While evidence of commonality among employees may come in many forms, and may not appear exactly like the Opening Checklist, we require something more than conclusory assertions of some highly generalized company policy to have shift managers work without pay."

This holding is similar to the one we blogged about last month, where the Middle District of Florida denied even FLSA conditional certification for grocery store department and assistant managers due to the overwhelming number of individualized issues that precluded a finding of similarity. Like in that case, the Circuit Court here noted that a "generalized company policy" could not be used to answer questions like (a) what kind off-the-clock work did an employee perform? (b) how much time was spent on it? and (c) for whom was time-shaving attempted?

Too Many Cooks Overly Broad Class Definitions Get Fried

The Fourth Circuit wasn't having it with the overly broad class definitions either, which lumped together all shift managers who worked within a three-year period without specifying the type of off-the-clock work or whether they experienced time-shaving. This lack of specificity raised red flags about commonality, predominance, and typicality – all crucial elements for class certification under Rule 23.

Ultimately, the Fourth Circuit did not foreclose class certification here quite yet. Rather, it suggested that the district court whip up more specific subclasses to ensure that common questions predominate and that class representatives have claims typical of the subclass they represent.

Rule 23 Recipe: Mixing Precision with Commonality and Slicing Out Subclasses

The Fourth Circuit's decision serves up a reminder of the importance of precise class definitions and clear identification of common policies when certifying class actions to meet the stringent requirements of Rule 23. So while it may be "Bo Time," that's not enough for Rule 23 class certification.

As the case heads back to the district court, it will be crucial to see how the court addresses the issues raised by the Fourth Circuit in its certification analysis. Will they create more specific subclasses to ensure that the class action is both fair and not overbroad? Will this decision highlighting the impropriety of relying on a "generalized" policy for class purposes also result in decertification of the conditionally certified FLSA collective? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure – this case is cooking up some interesting developments!

