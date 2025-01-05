Fourth Circuit Vacates Class Certification Of Overbroad Class Consisting Of All Shift Managers At Bojangles Restaurants In North And South Carolina

Duane Morris Takeaways: On December 17, 2024, in a critical ruling in Stafford, et al. v. Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc., No. 23-2287 (4th Cir. Dec. 17, 2024), the Fourth Circuit vacated the district court's certification of a class action involving allegations of unpaid off-the-clock work and unauthorized edits to employee time records at Bojangles Restaurants. The Fourth Circuit determined that the district court erred in its application of Rule 23's commonality and predominance requirements, relying on overly broad class definitions and vague assertions of company-wide policies. The decision underscores the importance of specificity in class certification arguments and highlights the successful opposition to class certification when plaintiffs rely upon generalized allegations and purportedly common policies in wage-and-hour litigation.

Case Background

Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc. operates over 300 fast-food locations across eight states. The company employs a three-tier management structure with shift managers, assistant general managers, and general managers. Shift managers, the lowest tier, are responsible for a variety of operational duties, including pre-opening and post-closing tasks. Bojangles maintains internal policies prohibiting off-the-clock work and requiring employees to clock in and out to ensure accurate tracking of hours and overtime pay.

The lawsuit arose from allegations that Bojangles violated its policies by requiring shift managers to perform off-the-clock work and, at times, by systematically editing time records to reduce overtime payments. The Named Plaintiff Richard Stafford, a former hourly-paid shift manager, alleged that he was frequently required to work off the clock, perform unpaid tasks such as cleaning, making bank deposits, and traveling between locations, and was subject to unauthorized time-shaving.

The lawsuit was originally filed as an FLSA collective action and, in 2020, the district court conditionally certified a collective action for Stafford's FLSA claims that attracted nearly 550 opt-in plaintiffs. Stafford later amended the complaint to assert state law class claims under various state wage and hour laws, and subsequently sought Rule 23 class certification for state law claims in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia. While five of the state law classes failed to meet Rule 23's adequacy prong, the district court certified classes for North Carolina and South Carolina shift managers, citing the Bojangles Opening Checklist, which allegedly mandated pre-shift tasks, as a common issue. The class definitions broadly included all shift managers employed within three years of the complaint's filing since the district court found that at least 80% of shift managers would have worked an opening shift at some point.

Bojangles appealed, arguing that the district court's class certification was overly broad and lacked the specificity required under Rule 23.

The Fourth Circuit's Decision

The Fourth Circuit found that the district court relied excessively on generalized claims of Bojangles' policies without providing specific evidence of commonality among the class members. While the Opening Checklist provided some basis for commonality regarding pre-shift work, the district court failed to address whether other alleged activities, such as time-shaving and post-closing tasks, were similarly unified by a common policy. The Fourth Circuit emphasized that "[a]llegations of generalized policies are not usually sufficient for the purposes of class certification" and further noted that Rule 23 does not permit a "30,000-foot view of commonality." Id. at 11. Instead, plaintiffs must demonstrate that common questions predominate over individualized issues, and they had not done so with respect to the type of alleged off-the-clock work and time shaving.

The Fourth Circuit also criticized the overly broad class definitions, which included all shift managers employed during a three-year period without specifying the types of claims or injuries alleged. Such vague definitions risked including individuals with no viable claims and failed to meet Rule 23's requirements. The lack of specificity raised concerns about commonality, predominance, and typicality, according to the Fourth Circuit, because some plaintiffs may not even have off-the-clock or time shaving claims against Bojangles. It suggested that sub-classes might be appropriate to address distinct issues but left this determination to the district court on remand.

The decision concluded by emphasizing the importance of adhering to Rule 23's prerequisites to ensure that class actions remain a viable and efficient mechanism for resolving disputes. Characterizing Rule 23 class actions as a "carefully crafted compromise," the Fourth Circuit observed that its decision was meant to "ensure that the class-action train stays on the tracks." Id. at 19. Without clear evidence of commonality and precise class definitions, the Fourth Circuit ultimately vacated and remanded the district court's class certification decision.

Implications for Employers

This decision provides a helpful roadmap for employers facing wage-and-hour class action cases premised on an alleged common policy. As this case exemplifies, employers should focus on the lack of specificity in alleged policies to counter claims of commonality or predominance. Demonstrating variations in employee experiences, decision-making processes, or other individualized factors can effectively undermine arguments for class-wide treatment.

Thinking through such considerations is an absolute necessity, and one that begins with the planning of a strategic defense early in the litigation process. Documenting lawful policies and practices during discovery lays a foundation for opposing class certification. By emphasizing the need for clear evidence and precise definitions, this ruling underscores the challenges plaintiffs face in meeting Rule 23's rigorous standards. Employers can use these standards to their advantage, ensuring that ill-defined and nebulous classes are not certified in the high-stakes litigation they often face.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.