NYC Council Ponders Giving Employees Paid Time Off To Care For Sick Pets

The New York City Council is considering a bill (Int. 1089-2024) that would provide paid time off for New York City workers to care for their pets. The council planned to refer the bill to its Consumer...

Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth. As such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, retirement plans, and ERISA litigation matters. Responsive, relationship-driven counsel is the calling card of the Firm.

The New York City Council is considering a bill (Int. 1089-2024) that would provide paid time off for New York City workers to care for their pets. The council planned to refer the bill to its Consumer and Worker Protection Committee.

If passed, New York City would be one of the only jurisdictions in the nation to mandate paid time off for workers to care for their sick or injured animals. A local law in Emeryville, CA, covers time off for employees to care for their service or guide dogs. However, New York City's proposed law appears to cover service animals and animals "kept primarily for companionship in compliance with all applicable laws." Several other states mandate paid time off that employees can use for any purpose, including to care for their animals. These states include Illinois, Maine, and Nevada.

New York City already requires employers with one hundred or more employees to permit workers to earn a maximum of fifty-six hours of sick time per year. Small employers must allow employees to earn up to forty hours of sick time per year.

Local and state sick time mandates have been steadily expanding across the country. Fifteen states, Washington DC, and various cities now require private sector employers to offer some paid time off each year for health reasons. Many of these locales also require employers to cover "safe leave" for victims of violence or stalking. Alaska, Missouri, and Nebraska have all taken measures to mandate sick time for employees who will be on the ballot in November.

HBL has experience in all areas of benefits and employment law, offering a comprehensive solution to all your business benefits and H.R./employment needs. We help ensure you are in compliance with the complex requirements of ERISA and the IRS code, as well as those laws that impact you and your employees. Together, we reduce your exposure to potential legal or financial penalties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.