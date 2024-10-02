ARTICLE
2 October 2024

Assembly Bill 2123: Changes In Managing Employee Leave Under Paid Family Leave

On September 29, 2024, Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 2123, eliminating employer's ability to require employees to use accrued vacation leave before accessing California's Paid Family Leave Program (PFL).

PFL is a state-run program providing benefits to individuals taking time off to care for a seriously ill child, spouse, parent, or domestic partner, bond with a new minor child, or assist military family members under active duty.

Previously, employers could require employees to take up to 2 weeks of accrued vacation before employees could access PFL benefits. As of January 1, 2025, this requirement will no longer apply.

