Executive Order: Transparency Regarding Foreign Influence At American Universities

Executive Summary

This executive order aims to increase transparency regarding foreign money given to American higher education and research institutions in order to protect educational, cultural and national security interests. It authorizes the U.S. Department of Education secretary to:

ensure universities disclose key details about foreign contributions, including their source and intended purpose

rescind prior administrative actions that allowed institutions to conceal foreign funding

improve public access to information regarding foreign financial involvement in higher education

Policy Actions

The education secretary will work with the U.S. Attorney General and the heads of other executive departments, agencies and offices to enforce the requirements of 20 U.S.C. 1011f and ensure complete and timely disclosure of foreign funding of federal funding by higher education institutions.

The education secretary will reverse or rescind any actions by the prior administration that allow higher education institutions to maintain improper secrecy regarding their foreign funding.

The education secretary will require universities to disclose more specific details about foreign funding, including the source and purpose of the funds.

The education secretary will ensure information about foreign funding to higher education institutions is more accessible to the public.

The education secretary and the Attorney General will hold higher education institutions accountable that fail to comply with the law concerning disclosure of foreign funding.

The education secretary, along with the heads of other executive departments, agencies and offices, will conduct audits and investigations (as appropriate) to ensure compliance with the law concerning disclosure of foreign funding and shall seek enforcement through appropriate action by the Attorney General.

The education secretary and the heads of other appropriate executive departments and agencies will ensure that certification of compliance by higher education institutions with 20 U.S.C. 1011f, and any other applicable foreign funding disclosure requirements is material for purposes of 31 U.S.C. 3729 and for receipt of appropriate federal grant funds.

Federal grant funds will not be provided in cases of noncompliance with 20 U.S.C. 1011f and any other applicable foreign funding disclosure requirements.

