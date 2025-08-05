President's Council On Sports, Fitness, And Nutrition, And The Reestablishment Of The Presidential Fitness Test

Reestablishes the Presidential Fitness Test and revitalizes the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition to promote youth participation in sports, improve national health, and address rising rates of obesity and inactivity. Directs federal agencies to support these initiatives and outlines strategies for nationwide engagement and fitness programming.



This executive order reestablishes the Presidential Fitness Test and revitalizes the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition to address the national health crisis and promote youth participation in sports. It directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services, in coordination with the Secretary of Education, to administer the test and support the Council's initiatives, which include developing school-based fitness programs, setting national youth fitness programs, setting goals, and launching public campaigns. The Council is also tasked with advising the President on strategies to combat childhood obesity and inactivity, enhance military readiness, and foster a culture of physical excellence across all sectors of society.

