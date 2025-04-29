ARTICLE
29 April 2025

Transparency Regarding Foreign Influence At American Universities (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
The Order requires the Secretary of Education to take all appropriate actions to ensure complete and timely disclosure by higher education institutions of foreign funding.
United States Consumer Protection
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Order requires the Secretary of Education to take all appropriate actions to ensure complete and timely disclosure by higher education institutions of foreign funding. The Secretary will take appropriate steps to reverse or rescind any actions by the prior administration that permit higher education institutions to maintain improper secrecy regarding their foreign funding and require universities to disclose specific details about foreign funding. Audits and investigations will be conducted where appropriate to ensure compliance.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More