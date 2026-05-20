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20 May 2026

Consumer Products Corner - Apparel & Luxury Feels Effects Of Consumer Price Fatigue As Household Budgets Tighten

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Q1 2026 saw revenue declines across most consumer sectors, with Apparel & Luxury hit hardest at -10%, while inflation surged to 3.8%—the highest since May 2023. As margin pressure intensifies...
United States Strategy
Randy Burt and Brett Meyer
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In Q1 2026, revenues declined across most sectors versus Q4 2025's holiday-driven results with Apparel & Luxury (-10%) most impacted. Top-line weakness contributed to a challenging margin environment although Health & Beauty performed well via ongoing cost actions and optimizing price/mix to offset volume declines.  Sector-level margin bifurcation between top quartile and median players suggests a widening gap between those with pricing power and cost discipline versus those relying on promotions to defend volume. As inflation hits its highest level since May 2023 (3.8%) due to higher input and transportation costs, further P&L margin pressure will likely be the story for 2026 as many CPG companies focus on accelerating productivity to fund growth. 

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Randy Burt
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Brett Meyer
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