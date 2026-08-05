Hospitality Newsletter: Q2 2026 Update

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U.S. lodging posted its strongest quarter in three years in Q2 2026, with RevPAR growth supported by demand outpacing supply for a second consecutive quarter. However, the quarter’s performance came against a more cautious macroeconomic backdrop, including slower GDP growth, weaker consumer sentiment, and continued pressure on refinancing and transaction activity. This quarter’s newsletter examines the early lodging returns from the 2026 World Cup in U.S. host cities, where advance expectations around event-driven demand met softer-than-anticipated booking patterns, room block releases, and uneven RevPAR performance. Through a hospitality demand, market performance, and forecasting lens, the update explores what operators and investors can learn from “The Wash” and how more disciplined, risk-adjusted planning can help hotels better navigate major event cycles.

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