79 | Masterclass US Election Preview (Podcast)

We brought another conversation about geopolitics and its impact on the global economy to the PLMJ auditorium. What are the economic and political consequences of a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris victory? Is economic protectionism back, no matter who occupies the White House? How will issues such as international trade, interest rate policy and incentives for companies on the other side of the world affect Europe and, by extension, Portugal?

The analysis is provided by Lívia Franco, a professor and researcher at the Catholic University and a specialist in international affairs and European politics, and Bruno Cardoso Reis, a specialist in contemporary history and currently a visiting professor at the Luso-American Foundation at Georgetown University. We travel to what is currently the epicentre of the world, through the eyes and ears of Bruno Cardoso Reis, and look ahead to what awaits us, Portugal, Europe and the world, with Lívia Franco.

NOTE: All PLMJ Podcasts are in Portuguese