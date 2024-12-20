ARTICLE
20 December 2024

#79 | Masterclass US Election Preview (Podcast)

P
PLMJ

Contributor

PLMJ logo
PLMJ is a law firm based in Portugal that combines a full service with bespoke legal craftsmanship. For more than 50 years, the firm has taken an innovative and creative approach to produced tailor-made solutions to effectively defend the interests of its clients. The firm supports its clients in all areas of the law, often with multidisciplinary teams, and always acting as a business partner in the most strategic decision-making processes.
Explore Firm Details
We brought another conversation about geopolitics and its impact on the global economy to the PLMJ auditorium.
United States Strategy
PLMJ
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

We brought another conversation about geopolitics and its impact on the global economy to the PLMJ auditorium. What are the economic and political consequences of a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris victory? Is economic protectionism back, no matter who occupies the White House? How will issues such as international trade, interest rate policy and incentives for companies on the other side of the world affect Europe and, by extension, Portugal?

The analysis is provided by Lívia Franco, a professor and researcher at the Catholic University and a specialist in international affairs and European politics, and Bruno Cardoso Reis, a specialist in contemporary history and currently a visiting professor at the Luso-American Foundation at Georgetown University. We travel to what is currently the epicentre of the world, through the eyes and ears of Bruno Cardoso Reis, and look ahead to what awaits us, Portugal, Europe and the world, with Lívia Franco.

NOTE: All PLMJ Podcasts are in Portuguese

1560330a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
PLMJ
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More