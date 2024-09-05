Geneva Insights - September 2024

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Economic

The 2024 International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) Global Infrastructure Conference takes place from September 8-10, 2024. This conference brings together representatives of the global engineering, construction and infrastructure sector to discuss key issues and opportunities. Global markets shift towards cooling interest rates, slowing inflation and an increasing focus on bolstering growth, which the infrastructure sector is well positioned to deliver. The FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference explores how good infrastructure transforms lives and nations. It addresses key challenges such as managing risks, balancing cost and sustainability, and securing finance. It highlights best practices and groundbreaking solutions from around the world and emphasizes the importance of leadership, skills development and innovation in delivering successful infrastructure projects.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) holds a series of meetings to progress on the Dispute Settlement (DS) reform. The key area, appeal/review mechanism, considers various options set out by members before the summer break, during meetings on September 9,17 and 24. Additionally, meetings on accessibility are held on September 18, 23 and 30. Accessibility provisions of the reform may be seen as those that can be finalized early, and the facilitators are keen to negotiate on the basis of an existing text, but some resist an early harvest recalling the principle that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed." Appeal/review mechanism is the cornerstone of the reform negotiations, and these are unlikely to finalize before the end of the year.

The UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) organization hosts a seminar on September 9, focusing on the immediate future of online dispute resolution for consumers sharing initiatives and needs of UNCTAD member states and partners. The UNCTAD world consumer protection map shows that 38% of countries have cross-border, out-of-court alternative consumer dispute resolution, and 34% have cooperation agreements on dispute resolution. The seminar launches research and policy development to enhance consumer dispute resolution frameworks, including two publications: "Consumer Dispute Resolution in the World" and "Technology and the Future of Online Resolution Platforms for Consumer Protection Agencies." The seminar also presents a proposal for a technical cooperation project, which is discussed to chart the next steps in advancing consumer dispute resolution in the digital age.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) holds its annual Public Forum on September 10-13 to discuss how re-globalization leads to more inclusivity in trade and ensures that the benefits of trade reach more people. The event attracts over 2,000 representatives each year from civil society, academia, business, government, international organizations and the media. This year's Public Forum theme is "Re-globalization: Better Trade for a Better World." The Forum focuses on three sub-themes: green policies to maximize the benefits of trade, services trade to build progress and enhance welfare, and digitalization as a catalyst for inclusive trade. Myriad panels, roundtables and receptions feed the minds and address books.

The UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Board hosts its annual session from September 16- 27 to oversee the activities of the organization. The 71st session focuses on key issues, including investment facilitation and digitalization, inclusive trade, sustainable digitalization strategies and assistance to the Palestinian people. The session reviews UNCTAD's strategy for small island developing states and implements outcomes from the 15th UNCTAD Conference, while preparing for the 16th Conference to be held in 2025.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) Committee of Participants on the Expansion of Trade in Information Technology Products (ITA Committee) holds an informal meeting on September 17. The ITA Committee reviews the implementation status of the Information Technology Agreement, expands product coverage, addresses classification divergences, encourages new participation and consults on non-tariff barriers to trade in information technology (IT) products. The update of the agreement has been desired due to technological progress, but substantive differences and political frictions within the WTO so far prevented the negotiations to progress.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) Committee on Agriculture holds a series of formal and informal meetings throughout September, notably informal negotiations (September 18), formal negotiations (September 19-20) and an agriculture week on September 24-26. The WTO negotiates agricultural trade policy reforms to create fairer and more competitive markets, considering concerns like food security and the environment. The Committee on Agriculture hosts special sessions for these talks, which aim to improve international trade rules in agriculture. WTO members adopt decisions and declarations on agriculture, including the elimination of agricultural export subsidies and emergency responses to food insecurity. Given the sensitivity of agriculture domestically, these negotiations have been very difficult with little progress. Nonetheless, both Brazil and African Group are now leading the way, both in a slightly different direction, though.

The UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) organization releases its annual Review of Maritime Transport report on September 26. The maritime transport sector drives international trade and the global economy, carrying over 80% of international trade goods by sea. UNCTAD publishes the Review of Maritime Transport annually, analyzing trends and providing statistics on maritime trade, shipping and transport. The report's launch coincides with the World Maritime Day.

Standards and Regulatory

The 2nd session of Revisions Committee to the Model Rules on the Permanent Identification of Railway Rolling Stock meets September 2. Members consider implementation and amendment proposals and discuss the role of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the financing of investment in railways. The meeting also provides updates on the Luxembourg Protocol, which establishes a new legal regime for the recognition and enforcement of securities of lenders, lessors and conditional sellers in railway rolling stock.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.