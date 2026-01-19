The Consumer Protection Act: A Surprising Weapon In Business To Business Litigation

J Patrick Diener’s articles from Beresford Booth are most popular:

Many business owners assume the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) applies only to disputes involving individual consumers. After all, the name says it plainly. In reality, Washington courts have repeatedly held that business-to-business conduct can trigger CPA liability—sometimes with severe financial consequences.

Understanding when a commercial dispute crosses into CPA territory is critical. The difference between a routine contract disagreement and a CPA claim can mean treble damages, attorney fee awards, and expanded litigation exposure.

What Is the Washington Consumer Protection Act?

The Washington CPA is designed to prohibit:

Unfair or deceptive acts or practices

Occurring in trade or commerce

That affect the public interest

And cause injury to business or property

Unlike many states, Washington's CPA explicitly allows businesses to bring claims, not just individual consumers.

Yes, Businesses Can Sue Other Businesses Under the CPA

Washington courts have made clear that the CPA is not limited to retail consumer transactions. A business may bring a CPA claim against another business if the conduct at issue impacts the public interest.

Why This Matters

CPA claims dramatically raise the stakes of litigation:

Treble damages (up to $25,000 per violation)

(up to $25,000 per violation) Mandatory attorney fee shifting

Broader discovery and reputational risk

Increased settlement pressure

What begins as a contract or vendor dispute can quickly become a far more dangerous lawsuit.

When Does a Business Dispute Trigger CPA Exposure?

Not every business disagreement qualifies. Courts look closely at whether the conduct affects the public interest. Common scenarios that do trigger CPA risk include:

1. Deceptive Practices in Ongoing Commercial Transactions

If a business repeatedly misrepresents pricing, services, or capabilities to customers or partners, even sophisticated ones, courts may find a public interest impact.

2. Conduct That Could Be Repeated Against Others

A dispute involving standardized contracts, marketing practices, or sales tactics is more likely to trigger CPA liability than a one-off negotiation.

3. Abuse of Market Power or Industry Position

Businesses with leverage—exclusive distributors, dominant suppliers, or gatekeepers—face higher CPA risk if their conduct is viewed as unfair or coercive.

4. Misrepresentations in Advertising or Marketing

Marketing statements directed at other businesses can still qualify as deceptive practices under the CPA.

Common Business-to-Business CPA Claims in Washington

Some of the most common CPA claims arising in commercial disputes include:

Misrepresentation of services or capabilities

Deceptive billing or pricing practices

Unfair competition and trade practices

False or misleading marketing statements

Interference with competitor relationships

These claims often appear alongside breach of contract or tort claims, amplifying damages and litigation cost.

Why CPA Claims Are So Dangerous for Businesses

Attorney Fee Shifting Changes Everything

Unlike ordinary contract disputes (which may or may not include attorney fee provisions), the CPA allows the prevailing plaintiff to recover attorney fees. This alone can greatly enhance the underlying damages.

Treble Damages Increase Settlement Pressure

Even modest actual damages can multiply quickly, giving plaintiffs leverage early in the case.

Insurance Coverage Is Often Limited

Many commercial policies exclude CPA claims or unfair trade practices, leaving businesses to fund defense costs directly.

Reputational Harm

CPA claims often involve allegations of deception, which can damage business relationships even before trial.

How Businesses Can Reduce CPA Litigation Risk

While no strategy eliminates risk entirely, businesses can reduce exposure by:

Reviewing marketing materials for accuracy and clarity

Avoiding overpromising in sales communications

Documenting pricing, scope, and performance expectations

Training sales and management teams on compliance

Consulting litigation counsel early when disputes arise

Early intervention often determines whether a dispute remains a contract disagreement or escalates into a CPA claim.

