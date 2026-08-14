No Duty To Innovate: California Supreme Court Rejects Liability For Delaying A Safer Alternative Drug

In a significant victory for product manufacturers, the California Supreme Court rejected a novel negligence theory that would have imposed liability for failing to bring a potentially safer product to market more quickly. In Gilead Tenofovir Cases, the court held that a drug manufacturer cannot be liable for injuries caused by a concededly nondefective drug simply because it delayed developing or commercializing a different product that later proved safer.

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In a significant victory for product manufacturers, the California Supreme Court rejected a novel negligence theory that would have imposed liability for failing to bring a potentially safer product to market more quickly. In Gilead Tenofovir Cases, the court held that a drug manufacturer cannot be liable for injuries caused by a concededly nondefective drug simply because it delayed developing or commercializing a different product that later proved safer.1

The plaintiffs alleged that Gilead delayed bringing a safer HIV medication to market to maximize profits from an existing drug. Because the plaintiffs did not allege that the marketed drug was defectively designed, manufactured, or labeled, their theory effectively sought to impose a duty to innovate faster. The court rejected that theory, concluding that California law imposes no such duty and expressing substantial doubt that product liability law extends to injuries caused by nondefective products.

Plaintiffs’ theory: Liability for delaying a safer alternative

The plaintiffs’ claims arose from two HIV medications developed by Gilead: tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), approved by the FDA in 2001, and tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF), a related compound that ultimately reached the market in 2015.2 The plaintiffs alleged that Gilead discovered early in TAF’s development that it could achieve the same antiviral effect as TDF at lower doses and with fewer side effects but deliberately delayed its commercialization to maximize profits from TDF.3

The California Supreme Court rejects imposing a new duty

Writing for the majority, Justice Groban characterized the plaintiffs’ theory as unprecedented and declined “to recognize, for the first time anywhere, sweeping liability for injuries caused by a concededly nondefective drug because the manufacturer allegedly failed to make a different drug available sooner.”4

The court expressed substantial doubt that California product liability law permits recovery for injuries caused by a nondefective product. Nevertheless, it assumed for purposes of analysis that such a duty could theoretically exist and evaluated the issue under the policy framework established in Rowland v. Christian.5 Even under that assumption, the court concluded that the Rowland factors heavily weigh against recognizing the proposed duty.

Skepticism about liability without a defect

The court began by expressing “significant doubts” that California law recognizes negligence claims based on injuries caused by a nondefective product. Such a theory, it explained, would depart from decades of product liability precedent that limits a manufacturer’s duty to design, manufacture, and market products free from defects.6

The court also emphasized the practical problems with the plaintiffs’ approach. Unlike traditional product liability claims, which focus on scientific evidence available when a product is distributed, the plaintiffs’ theory would require second-guessing of complex decisions, encouraging “retrospective assessment of inherently provisional judgments made based on evolving scientific data.”7 That creates a serious risk that “hindsight will supplant the manufacturer’s contemporaneous judgment, even when its decisions were reasonable when made.”8 The court further concluded that the proposed duty lacked any meaningful limiting principle. It rejected the court of appeals’ attempt to limit the proposed duty to circumstances in which manufacturers had already “invented” or “developed” a drug they “knew” was safer, noting that these ambiguous terms were “unlikely to act as meaningful constraints in practice.”9

The concurring opinions reveal some lingering disagreement about the boundaries of product liability law. Chief Justice Guerrero would have resolved the case at the threshold, concluding that the absence of a defective product necessarily foreclosed liability.10 By contrast, Justice Kruger opined that manufacturers could still face non-defect-based negligence claims in other contexts.11

The Rowland Factors Weighed Against Recognizing a Duty

Even assuming that a duty could exist absent a product defect, the court found that the Rowland factors strongly counseled against recognizing one here.

Foreseeability is lacking during early-stage drug development. The court rejected the premise that manufacturers can reliably determine, early in development, whether a compound will ultimately prove safer and more effective than existing therapies. Early-phase studies provide only preliminary information, and a manufacturer cannot truly know a drug’s safety and efficacy before phase III testing and FDA approval. 12

The causal chain is too attenuated. Any connection between a manufacturer’s decision to delay development and a plaintiff’s injury depends on a “speculative chain of intervening events,” including uncertain clinical trial outcomes, FDA approval, and individualized physician prescribing decisions. 13

A duty to innovate could chill innovation. The court warned that imposing liability for failing to advance development of alternative compounds aggressively enough could have “adverse consequences for pharmaceutical innovation, public health, and patient safety.” 14 Manufacturers might be deterred from exploring promising compounds if early-stage research could later support negligence claims. 15 Likewise, because the duty would involve only alternative rather than new products, manufacturers may focus on “incremental improvements to existing therapies at the expense of pursuing novel treatments for diseases currently lacking effective treatments.” 16 A judicially created duty to innovate could thus ultimately discourage the very innovation that the plaintiffs claim to support.

Profit motives alone do not create moral blame. Businesses routinely make decisions that involve profit considerations, and a manufacturer’s profit motive, standing alone, does not establish the level of moral blame necessary to justify expanding tort liability.17

Why the Decision Matters

The significance of Gilead extends well beyond the pharmaceutical industry. Had the court adopted the plaintiffs’ theory, manufacturers could have faced liability not for defects in products they sold but for strategic decisions involving products they never brought to market. The decision firmly rejects that expansion of tort law. Manufacturers remain responsible for defects in the products they sell, but California law does not require them to innovate more quickly, accelerate research timelines, or commercialize alternative products on a specific timeline.

More broadly, the decision signals continued judicial reluctance to expand product liability beyond traditional defect-based principles. Although the court declined to hold that every product liability claim requires proof of a defect, its repeated skepticism toward liability for nondefective products will likely influence future efforts to expand manufacturers’ duties beyond the products they sell.

Footnotes

1. Gilead Tenofovir Cases, No. S283862 (Cal. Aug. 3, 2026).

2. Id. at 1, 7–10.

3. Id. at 1, 9–10.

4. Id. at 56.

5. 69 Cal. 2d 108 (1968).

6. Gilead, slip op. at 2–3, 13–15.

7. Id. at 16.

8. Id. at 39.

9. Id. at 16.

10. Id. at 1–2 (Guerrero, C.J., concurring).

11. Id. at 1 (Kruger, J., concurring).

12. Id. at 26.

13. Id. at 31.

14. Id. at 56.

15. Id. at 38.

16. Id.

17. Id. at 8, 34–36.

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