Dimensions Of Diversity: Put Me In Coach: Executive Coaching And Leadership Development With Donna Hughes (Podcast)

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman welcomes Donna Hughes to discuss her work with her leadership development and advisory firm that provides coaching services to leaders across various industries. With an extensive background as an attorney, in-house counsel, and chief people officer, Donna has firsthand experience navigating major organizational changes and challenges. Lloyd and Donna discuss how that experience informs her coaching approach, which focuses on supporting leaders through periods of significant transition and growth.

Lloyd chats with Donna about her background transitioning from a legal career to becoming an executive coach, and discusses the key elements of successful coaching relationships, including overcoming stigma, addressing diversity and inclusion considerations, and helping clients navigate ideological differences.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Experience Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.