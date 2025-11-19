Thomas Hosts American College Of Trial Lawyers Podcast Episode With Guest Bart Dalton

Taft Columbus partner Dave Thomas hosted the second episode of the 13th season of the "Trial Tested" podcast for The American College of Trial Lawyers, released on Nov. 13. In this episode, Thomas interviews Bart Dalton, former Delaware Chief Deputy Attorney General and 67th President of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Dalton reflects on his early career as a prosecutor, emphasizing how mistakes provide valuable opportunities to learn and grow as a trial attorney. After transitioning to private practice, Dalton built a distinguished career, including representing Frank Sheeran, whose story inspired the book and later the film, The Irishman.

To listen to the full episode, visit here.

Thomas is a fellow in The American College of Trial Lawyers and is listed in Chambers USA as a leading lawyer in white-collar crime and government investigations. As a partner in Taft's Compliance, Investigations, and White Collar Defense practice group, he advises and represents companies, executives, public officials, health care providers, and other professionals subject to state and federal investigations and prosecutions.

