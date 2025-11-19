Denied Lawsuit Funding? Here's Why & What To Do (Podcast)

Denied for pre-settlement funding? You're not alone — and it doesn't mean your case is weak. In this episode of The Legal Lifeline, Aaron Winston, Strategy Director at Express Legal Funding, joins his co-hosts Sam and Kim to break down the top 10 reasons lawsuit funding applications get denied — including missing documentation, unclear liability, new case timing, attorney non-cooperation, and state restrictions.

Whether you're applying for the first time or trying again after a denial, this episode gives you the knowledge to understand the legal funding process, identify the most common pitfalls, and explore next steps with confidence.

You'll learn what legal funding companies look for when evaluating cases, how to improve your chances of approval, and what to do if you've already been turned down.

Relevant article: Why Pre-Settlement Loans Get Denied

Whether you're just starting your claim or have already been denied funding, this episode will give you the tools to navigate the process, explore second opinions, and consider alternative options with confidence.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.