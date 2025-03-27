Appeals Court Lifts Injunction On DEI Related Executive Orders

On March 14, 2025, a three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, issued an order granting the Trump Administration's motion to stay enforcement of the District Court's nationwide preliminary injunction on two Executive Orders (EOs) issued by the Trump Administration that target diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs

At issue before the Maryland federal district court are the EOs titled "Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity" and "Ending Radical Government DEI Programs and Preferencing," which target federal programs tied to DEI and seek to influence private sector programs. On February 21, the district court issued a nationwide preliminary injunction halting enforcement of specific aspects of these EOs relating to federal contractor and grantee certifications, termination of equity-related grants and contracts, and threatened investigations of private-sector DEI programs. On appeal the Administration argued that enforcement of the preliminary injunction issued by the lower court should be stayed pending appeal. The Fourth Circuit ruled – without meaningful explanation – that the Administration had satisfied its burden to establish grounds for the requested stay of enforcement and stated it would set an expedited briefing schedule for the appeal.

While the Fourth Circuit's order grants the motion for stay, this ruling only pauses the lower court's injunction. Noteworthy, each member of the three-judge panel wrote concurring opinions. Chief Judge Diaz and Judge Harris wrote concurrences expressly supporting DEI efforts. Chief Judge Diaz noted in his opinion the importance of DEI initiatives and the Administration's failure to define illegal DEI but expressed concern over reducing individuals to assigned identities based on race or sex. Instead, Judge Diaz signaled support for a balanced approach that empowers historically disadvantaged groups without oversimplifying their identities. "[D]espite the vitriol being heaped on DEI, people of good faith who work to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion deserve praise, not opprobrium."

In her written opinion, Judge Harris distinguished between the language of the EOs and how they might be enforced. She noted that if enforcement extended beyond the orders' "narrow scope," it would likely raise "serious First Amendment and Due Process concerns," as the district court had thoroughly explained. However, Judge Harris concluded that the lawsuit in question did not challenge any specific enforcement actions.

Judge Rushing noted the administration had made a "strong showing" of likely success on the merits of the matter and criticized the scope of the preliminary injunction. Judge Rushing also questioned the ripeness of the matter, as no actual enforcement action is being challenged in the lawsuit.

In agreeing to halt the enforcement of the preliminary injunction, the court concluded that the EOs, as currently written, do not inherently violate constitutional rights, as the scope of the EOs are limited to activity that already violated existing antidiscrimination laws, and that no enforcement action has yet been challenged in the lawsuit. As such, the majority found that the Government was likely to succeed in its appeal of the preliminary injunction.

As a result of the Fourth Circuit's decision, the Government is permitted in new or amended contracts to require federal contractors and grantees to certify compliance with all pre-existing federal antidiscrimination laws and certify that they do not maintain DEI programs that violate pre-existing federal antidiscrimination laws. Failure to do so may impact funding to such federal contractors. Additionally, the Government is permitted to terminate certain government contracts that it finds to be discriminatory, and to initiate investigations into DEI programs believed to violate existing antidiscrimination laws.

With multiple other lawsuits pending challenging President Trump's use of EOs to further his policy agenda, more decisions are certain to be issued by courts throughout the country. Private employers should continue to assess their current policies to ensure any DEI initiatives do not engage in any form of "discrimination" or run afoul of Title VII principles. A thorough DEI program audit can assist employers in evaluating potential risk areas and may serve as a defense should an employer be faced with a False Claims Act complaint. As mentioned in our prior legal alert, recognized by the Fourth Circuit, and argued by the Trump Administration, the EOs at issue simply reinforce the federal commitment to already-existing federal laws prohibiting discrimination. As such, employers who have already taken steps to ensure their policies are lawful – whether prior to or after the issuance of the EOs – should continue to monitor this case for new developments regarding the meaning and interpretation of the EOs.

