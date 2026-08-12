No Caller ID? Court Says No Problem In Recent TCPA Decision

Since the United States Supreme Court’s watershed ruling, readers of this blog know that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (“TCPA”) legal landscape has been rapidly evolving. In a recent development, a New York federal court dismissed TCPA claims, including claims that text message solicitations from the defendants violated the TCPA’s caller identification (“Caller ID”) requirements.

Klein Moynihan Turco LLP (KMT) maintains an extensive practice, with an international client base, in the rapidly developing fields of Internet, telemarketing and mobile marketing law, sweepstakes and promotions law, gambling, fantasy sports and gaming law, data and consumer privacy law, intellectual property law and general corporate law.

Since the United States Supreme Court’s watershed ruling, readers of this blog know that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (“TCPA”) legal landscape has been rapidly evolving. In a recent development, a New York federal court dismissed TCPA claims, including claims that text message solicitations from the defendants violated the TCPA’s caller identification (“Caller ID”) requirements. Below, we discuss the allegations asserted, the decision and associated reasoning, and what it means for future TCPA Caller ID claims.

No Private Right of Action for TCPA Caller ID Claims

Plaintiff, on behalf of himself and a putative class of consumers, alleged TCPA violations against a debt restructuring company and its lead-generating telemarketing company (collectively, “Defendants”). Specifically, Plaintiff, whose cell phone number was listed on the national do-not-call registry (“NDNC”), asserted that Defendants initiated commercial telephone calls to Plaintiff and members of a purported class: (1) whose telephone numbers were on the NDNC; (2) without transmitting Caller ID information; and (3) after Defendants were asked to stop. In response, Defendants moved to dismiss the Complaint.

Without much independent analysis, the Court granted Defendants’ motion to dismiss finding that there was no private right of action for alleged violations of the TCPA’s Caller ID requirements. Because the Court could not find in-circuit case law on the issue, the Court looked at out-of-circuit cases that had addressed whether a private right of action exists for violations of the TCPA’s Caller ID requirements. While the Court found cases in support of both positions, the Court determined that it was “persuaded by the majority approach, which finds that there is no private right of action given § 64.1601(e)(1)’s silence on the matter.”

Call KMT If You Are Dealing With TCPA Caller ID Claims

It must be noted that the Court inaccurately stated that the majority of courts have found that there is no private right of action for violations of the Caller ID requirements. In fact, many more district courts that have ruled on the issue have found that there is a private right of action for alleged Caller ID violations. While this ruling certainly is a win for the telemarketing industry, telemarketers must remain vigilant as this decision is in the minority.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.