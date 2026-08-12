SHELTON’S NUMBER NOT ON DNC?: Court Tosses TCPA Class Action Suit After Shelton Fails To Prove His Number Was On The DNC List To Begin With (Video)

A federal court dismissed a TCPA class action lawsuit after repeat plaintiff James Shelton failed to provide evidence that his phone number was actually registered on the Do Not Call list.

Wait, repeat TCPA litigator James Shelton’s number isn’t on the DNC list?

That’s the surprising finding reached by a court in Shelton v. EMPWR Solar 2026 WL 2244025 (E.D. Pa. Aug4, 2026) and it is sort of mind blowing.

In Shelton, Plaintiff sued defendant for calls made without consent to his residential number. Plaintiff alleged his number was on the DNC list. But in discovery Shelton apparently failed to produce any evidence to that effect.

Defendant moved for summary judgment and for some reason Shelton–who is being represented by Andrew Perrong– simply failed to submit a declaration or deposition testimony establishing the number was listed on the DNCR. Instead the opposition apparently just pointed at the allegations of the complaint– a big no no.

Since there was no evidence of Shelton’s number being on the list the court dismissed the case entirely.

This is a simply staggering outcome. One would assume a repeat-player like Shelton would have his number on the DNC list. Then again, if it was on the list he would receive less calls– and that means less lawsuits he can bring.

The other thing to note, of course, is Shelton (likely) has lots of numbers. Maybe he just forgot to list this one on the DNC list. Or maybe the number is on the list and his lawyer just screwed up in responding to the MSJ. Tough to say.

What is easy to say is this: Shelton loses.

Fun!

This was nice–if simplistic– work by EMPWR’s lawyers here. Serve discovery demands. When evidence is not produce move for summary judgment. Very basic but also very effective in scenarios like this one. Nice and tidy work. Case is gone.

Hope your week is going well everyone. Can’t beleive its time to record another episode of Deserve to Win tonight. ��

Have you watched Ep. 44 with all those CEOs? Check it out here:

Chat soon.

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