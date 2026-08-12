EXPANDING: TCPA Suit Against Compass, Inc. Amended To Add New Theories And It Doesn’t Look Good

A federal court in California has allowed a plaintiff to significantly expand a TCPA class action lawsuit against Compass, Inc. by adding claims related to prerecorded calls...

Its never a good sign when a Plaintiff’s lawyer adds additional claims to a pending TCPA class action– and an even worse sign when the Court let’s them do it.

In Cribier v. Compass, Inc., 2026 WL 2280654 (S.D. Cal. Aug. 7, 2026) the plaintiff moved to amend their DNC TCPA class action complaint to add a new claim related to prerecorded calls and a new class of individuals who received such calls. This is a HUGE deal because prerecorded calls carry a higher penalty– an automatic $500-$1,500.00 per call–and also are not subject to the bona fide error defense. So this is a massive expansion of the case with real potential to expand exposure faced by the defendant.

The Defendant opposed the motion but the court held they focused on the wrong standard and that the opposition otherwise lacked merit.

First the court determined the filing was not frivolous or futile. Facially the claim set forth a proper cause of action for violation of the TCPA’s 227(b) provisions. Although defendant claimed consent and vicarious liability issues will result in the claim failing at the pleadings stage the allegations alone are what’s examined. And those allegations were sufficient.

The defendant also claimed the amendment was brought in “bad faith” but the court found there was merely a factual dispute as to whether or not there was consent to make the call–and that’s not bad faith. As a result the court permitted the amendment to proceed.

The net result is Compass is now facing a very different–and far more dangerous claim related to prerecorded calls than it was previously dealing with. Not a good day at the office for these folks.

We’ll keep an eye on this.

And you should keep an eye on the Deserve to Win podcast! Dropping Episode 45 with Cyle Coffman and the Wizard today~!!!

Chat soon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.