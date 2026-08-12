PAYING FOR IT: The Money Source Lives Up To Its Name– Agrees To Pay $1.5MM To Settle TCPA Suit Involving Robocalls After Stop Requests

The Money Source, Inc. has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a TCPA class action lawsuit involving robocalls made to consumers after they requested to stop receiving them.

Back in May of last year a TCPA class action was certified against the Money Source, Inc. related to robocalls placed to consumers after they had said stop.

While it is unclear how many people were in that class, TMS has decided to settle the class action for $1.5MM and has estimated each class member will receive about $285.00 from the resolution–putting class membership around 3,500 people- if I’ve done my math right.

$285.00 a head for a TCPA class action settlement is pretty high– but this was POST certification and involved pretty ironclad claims. I mean there’s not much defense to sending robocalls after a consumer has asked you to stop. So overall not a bad settlement; just a bad case.

The Plaintiffs’ lawyers here are Max Morgan and Chris Miltenberger and they will be sharing a pie of up to $500k.

Final approval has not yet been November 26, 2026 and objection/opt out deadline is October 7, 2026.

We’ll keep an eye on this and see where it goes.

Settlement agreement here: Settlement-Agreement

Love you all. Chat soon.

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