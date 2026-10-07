From Compliance To Virtuous Conduct

Lawyers in Washington must follow the Washington Rules of Professional Conduct (“RPC”). These rules impose duties involving competence, diligence, communication, confidentiality, conflicts of interest, candor, fairness, and the administration of justice. Compliance protects clients, supports the legal system, and promotes public confidence in the profession. But does following the RPCs make a lawyer, or any person, virtuous? Not by itself. Following the RPCs is necessary for responsible legal practice, and doing so consistently may reflect important virtues.

Does Following Washington’s Rules of Professional Conduct Make a Lawyer Virtuous?

Lawyers in Washington must follow the Washington Rules of Professional Conduct (“RPC”). These rules impose duties involving competence, diligence, communication, confidentiality, conflicts of interest, candor, fairness, and the administration of justice. Compliance protects clients, supports the legal system, and promotes public confidence in the profession. But does following the RPCs make a lawyer, or any person, virtuous? Not by itself. Following the RPCs is necessary for responsible legal practice, and doing so consistently may reflect important virtues. But professional rules primarily regulate conduct, while virtue concerns something broader: character, motives, judgment, and a settled disposition to act well even when no rule provides a clear answer and no one is watching.

Professional Compliance and Personal Virtue.

Professional rules and virtue ethics ask related but different questions. A professional rule generally asks, “What must or must not a lawyer do?” Virtue ethics asks, “What kind of person should the lawyer be?” The two inquiries often point in the same direction. An honest lawyer will ordinarily comply with duties of candor. A loyal lawyer will take conflicts of interest seriously. A conscientious lawyer will prepare carefully, meet deadlines, and communicate with clients. In this sense, compliance can express virtues such as honesty, loyalty, prudence, fairness, and dependability. Yet the same conduct can arise from very different motives. One lawyer may safeguard confidential information because the lawyer respects the client and understands the trust inherent in the attorney-client relationship. Another may do so only out of fear of discipline or reputational harm. The outward conduct is the same, but the underlying character may not be. Professional rules understandably focus on conduct because conduct can be observed, investigated, and regulated. A disciplinary system cannot reliably measure a lawyer’s internal motivations or entire moral character. The rules therefore provide an essential ethical framework, but they are not a complete definition of either a good lawyer or a good person. In contrast, virtue ordinarily means more than performing isolated correct acts. It suggests a stable inclination to recognize what is right, choose it for appropriate reasons, and follow through even when doing so is difficult. A lawyer does not necessarily become honest merely by avoiding statements likely to result in discipline.

The Rules Provide an Essential Foundation.

The limits of professional rules do not make them unimportant. A lawyer cannot plausibly claim professional integrity while deliberately disregarding duties of competence, confidentiality, candor, loyalty, or fairness. The RPCs establish common standards on which clients, courts, opposing counsel, and the public may rely. That shared framework matters because lawyers exercise substantial power. They receive sensitive information, manage critical deadlines, control litigation strategy, advise clients facing serious consequences, and make representations that carry institutional weight. Clients may be unable to determine whether their lawyers have prepared adequately, recognized a conflict, preserved confidentiality, or communicated significant developments. Professional rules respond to these risks by converting fundamental responsibilities into enforceable obligations. They also promote habits associated with virtue. A lawyer who repeatedly prepares thoroughly may become more conscientious. A lawyer who practices candor under pressure may strengthen the habit of honesty. A lawyer who carefully examines potential conflicts may develop greater awareness of self-interest and bias. In that way, the rules can operate as ethical scaffolding. They identify recurring dangers, impose boundaries, and encourage practices that support trustworthy representation. Over time, conduct initially motivated by obligation may mature into genuine commitment and sound judgment. But scaffolding is not the completed structure. A lawyer may comply grudgingly, minimally, or strategically. Rules can require certain actions and prohibit others, but they cannot guarantee wisdom, compassion, courage, humility, or sincere concern for justice.

Minimum Compliance Is Not Moral Excellence.

Professional codes must establish standards that can be understood and enforced. Virtue often asks for more than a disciplinary system reasonably can. Consider client communication. A lawyer might provide the information technically necessary for a client to make a decision while doing so in a rushed or confusing manner. A more conscientious lawyer would also consider whether the client genuinely understands the options, feels free to ask questions, and appreciates the practical consequences. The same distinction applies to competence. A lawyer may possess the minimum knowledge necessary to handle a matter without violating a professional standard. Excellence may nevertheless require additional study, consultation, or acknowledgment that another lawyer is better suited to the work. That judgment calls for diligence as well as humility. Honesty likewise can be reduced to a technical exercise. A lawyer might avoid making a literally false statement while deliberately trying to create a misleading impression. The virtuous lawyer does not ask only, “Can I defend these words if challenged?” The lawyer also asks, “Am I attempting to deceive someone?” This is the limitation of treating professional rules merely as minimum standards. A person can organize conduct around the boundary of what is prohibited rather than the purpose the rule serves. Such a person may become skilled at compliance without becoming trustworthy. Virtue begins when the lawyer treats the rules not as obstacles to maneuver around, but as expressions of values worth protecting.

Character Matters Where Rules Run Out.

No code can anticipate every situation a lawyer will encounter. Legal practice involves uncertainty, incomplete information, emotional pressure, competing duties, and substantial discretion. Rules establish boundaries, but character affects the choices made within those boundaries. A client may demand a lawful but needlessly destructive strategy. A lawyer may need to deliver unwelcome advice, acknowledge an error, resist financial pressure, or decide among several technically permissible courses of action. Personal ambition or hostility toward opposing counsel may begin to influence professional judgment. These situations require more than rule identification. Practical wisdom helps a lawyer recognize which facts matter, understand the purposes of competing obligations, anticipate consequences, and choose a proportionate response. Courage may be necessary to reject improper pressure or admit a mistake. Temperance may be needed to resist escalation and personal attacks. Fairness requires attention not only to what can be done, but also to what should be done. Humility is especially important. Legal training rewards confidence and persuasive argument, but those skills become dangerous when a lawyer loses the capacity for self-questioning. A virtuous lawyer remains alert to bias, uncertainty, and the possibility of error. That lawyer can distinguish professional conviction from ego and change course when circumstances warrant it. These qualities become most visible when several lawful options exist, enforcement is unlikely, or personal advantage conflicts with professional responsibility.

Virtue Cannot Replace the Rules.

Although professional compliance is not enough to establish virtue, personal moral judgment cannot replace compliance. Good intentions do not authorize a lawyer to disregard professional obligations. A lawyer may sincerely believe that revealing confidential information would help a client or that bypassing an established professional boundary would produce a better result. But the legal system cannot function if each lawyer may disregard governing standards whenever personal conscience points elsewhere. Virtue includes respect for legitimate institutional roles. Clients, courts, adversaries, and the public must be able to rely on known obligations. A lawyer who sets those obligations aside based on personal moral certainty may be demonstrating arrogance rather than wisdom. Rules and virtue therefore complement each other. Rules provide consistency, transparency, and accountability. Virtue supplies judgment, purpose, and moral depth. Rules without virtue can become mechanical or opportunistic; claims of virtue without respect for rules can become unpredictable and self-righteous.

Virtue Appears in Ordinary Practice.

Professional character is not revealed only in dramatic ethical crises. It is formed and displayed in everyday conduct. It appears in whether a lawyer returns a worried client’s call, prepares carefully for a routine hearing, treats staff members and inexperienced counsel with respect, exercises judgment in billing, and accepts responsibility for mistakes. Many of these choices will never result in a disciplinary complaint. That is precisely why they matter to virtue: they show how the lawyer behaves when formal enforcement is unlikely. Character also appears in the response to error. Virtue does not require perfection, but it does require accountability. When a mistake occurs, does the lawyer conceal it, minimize it, or shift blame? Or does the lawyer investigate promptly, communicate appropriately, correct what can be corrected, and learn from the experience? A rule may govern part of the response, but character determines its quality. Honesty supports accountability, diligence supports remediation, and humility supports learning. Workplace culture matters as well. Lawyers learn professional behavior not only from written rules but also by observing what colleagues and supervisors reward or tolerate. A workplace that values only revenue, speed, and victory may weaken the principles expressed in its ethics policies. A culture that values preparation, candor, civility, sound judgment, and accountability makes virtuous habits easier to develop.

From Compliance to Virtuous Practice.

Following the RPCs can contribute to virtue even though it does not guarantee it. Character is formed partly through repeated action. Regularly practicing honesty, restraint, preparation, and fairness may strengthen the dispositions associated with those behaviors. That development is not automatic. It requires reflection on the purposes behind the rules. Conflict obligations can be treated as technical screening requirements, or they can prompt serious examination of loyalty, independence, and self-interest. Communication duties can be approached as boxes to check, or as expressions of respect for client autonomy. Candor can be viewed merely as a limit on advocacy, or as a condition necessary for a trustworthy system of justice. Virtuous compliance therefore begins with careful adherence to professional obligations but does not end there. A lawyer should also ask:

What value does this obligation protect?

Who may be harmed by the available choices?

Am I using technical compliance to avoid moral responsibility?

Are pride, fear, hostility, or financial pressure affecting my judgment?

Would I consider this conduct fair if the roles were reversed?

Does this choice strengthen or weaken the trust on which legal practice depends?

These questions do not replace legal analysis. They help determine whether technically permissible conduct also reflects sound character and professional purpose.

Necessary, but Not Sufficient.

Following the RPCs does not, standing alone, make a lawyer a virtuous person. Professional rules regulate conduct within a particular role, while virtue encompasses character, motives, judgment, and behavior across life as a whole. A lawyer might comply out of fear or strategic calculation while behaving selfishly or dishonestly elsewhere. Nevertheless, consistent compliance is morally significant. The rules protect clients, constrain abuses of professional power, preserve confidentiality, support fair proceedings, and sustain public trust. Their requirements often correspond with genuine virtues, including honesty, loyalty, diligence, prudence, fairness, humility, and respect.

The best conclusion is therefore neither that rules create virtue nor that virtue makes rules unnecessary. Ethical lawyering requires both. The rules supply a shared and enforceable foundation. Virtue shapes how lawyers understand those duties, exercise discretion, respond to uncertainty, and behave when formal enforcement recedes. A virtuous lawyer does not ask only, “What can I do without violating a rule?” The lawyer also asks, “What does this responsibility require, what values are at stake, and what kind of lawyer—and person—am I becoming through this choice?” For a Washington attorney, following the RPCs is an essential part of the answer. It is not the whole answer. Let it be our goal to strive each day to go further than simply complying with rules, and to strive for virtue and excellence in each of our decisions and actions.

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