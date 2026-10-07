Deal To Dispute: Before The Ink Dries – Managing Risk In Early Stage Negotiations (Video)

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Early-stage negotiations often move on assumptions of good faith and routine paperwork, but the choices parties make before a deal is signed – in non-disclosure agreements, letters of intent, and the negotiations themselves – can shape how deal risk turns into litigation risk later. We invite you to a webinar on litigation risk in early-stage negotiations.

This session will cover:

Common gaps in NDA drafting that lead to disputes over confidentiality and use of information

Whether and when a letter of intent becomes binding, and how courts have interpreted non-binding language

Other points in the negotiation process – exclusivity provisions, term sheets, conduct during exclusivity or diligence – where exposure can arise before a definitive agreement exists

Practical drafting and negotiation approaches to reduce litigation risk across early-stage deal documents

This program is designed for in-house counsel, litigators, corporate and transactional attorneys, compliance professionals, and business leaders involved in structuring, negotiating, overseeing, or litigating commercial transactions.