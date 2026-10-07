The 2026 SEC Enforcement Manual Update: What Does It Mean For Individuals Deciding To Cooperate With The SEC? (Video)

There can be tremendous advantages from cooperating with the SEC. But at the same time, if not handled properly and thought through strategically, there can be some real dangers.

David R. Chase is a former SEC Enforcement Division Senior Counsel and Special Assistant US Attorney, and now SEC defense attorney representing individuals, executives, investment professionals, and companies in SEC investigations, including insider trading, stock manipulations, investment adviser fraud on a nationwide basis, including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, San Diego and Austin.

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Cooperation with the SEC is a delicate, nuanced dance.

There can be tremendous advantages from cooperating with the SEC. But at the same time, if not handled properly and thought through strategically, there can be some real dangers.

The interesting thing about cooperation with the SEC is that you typically don’t know until the end of the game what the cooperation is going to look like in terms of its nature, the extent of it and also the rewards or benefits from it.

There is a certain leap of faith that needs to be made when cooperating with the SEC.

There are situations, however, where I advise my clients not to cooperate because there is simply not enough upside in the process.

Such decisions have to be made based on the particular facts and, truthfully, on a number of variables, some intangible and some tangible, to ultimately make a professional judgment whether to team up with the SEC, attempt to defuse the investigation or, in certain cases, fight them in court.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently released its first comprehensive update to its Enforcement Manual since 2017. The 2026 revisions fundamentally reshape how the Division of Enforcement evaluates individual cooperation, formalizing a structured framework that may significantly reward early, proactive assistance. However, the decision to cooperate –or not — remains a critical, yet complex, multi-factored analysis that must be thoroughly and carefully assessed to balance the relative risks and rewards.

Given this new reality, retaining an experienced SEC defense lawyer who understands how the Commission makes its cooperation assessments from the inside is more critical than ever.

What Are The Key Revisions to the SEC Enforcement Manual Regarding Individual Cooperation?

The 2026 update codifies a more transparent, yet demanding, roadmap for individuals seeking to obtain cooperation credit. The SEC has made it very clear that anything less than early, valuable, and proactive cooperation is no longer a viable pathway to obtaining significant credit.

Cooperation Early in the Investigation is Key: The Clock is Ticking

The updated manual explicitly instructs SEC staff to heavily weigh when during the course of the investigation cooperation is offered. Waiting until the later stages of an investigation when the SEC may have already obtained the bulk of the evidence needed to prove its case, or is on the cusp of charging you at the Wells Notice stage, will likely be too late or, if not, will tend to yield significantly less benefits. Bottom line: the SEC has sent the explicit message that to earn meaningful, tangible benefits, individual cooperation must take place early in the process to allow the SEC to connect dots to advance its inquiry, learn that which it might never learn, and save valuable enforcement resources in the process. The SEC’s purpose with this revision is clear: incentivize early, meaningful cooperation.

Clearly Articulated Cooperation Metrics: What Constitutes Meaningful Acts of Cooperation with the SEC?

The SEC has formalized specific, affirmative cooperation steps required for an individual to earn cooperation credit. Under the new SEC enforcement manual guidelines, individuals and their counsel are encouraged to:

Self-Reporting : Promptly and voluntarily disclosing the individual’s misconduct to the SEC before the staff learns of it.

: Promptly and voluntarily disclosing the individual’s misconduct to the SEC before the staff learns of it. Substantial Assistance : Taking affirmative steps to aid the SEC investigation, such as identifying critical witnesses and digital evidence, explaining the roles of individuals involved, and deconstructing complex financial transactions.

: Taking affirmative steps to aid the SEC investigation, such as identifying critical witnesses and digital evidence, explaining the roles of individuals involved, and deconstructing complex financial transactions. Identifying the misconduct of others.

The Cooperation Committee

To ensure consistent, nationwide uniformity, the Division’s Cooperation Committee has been formally integrated into the enforcement manual. This committee must now review and approve all formal cooperation agreements, including Deferred Prosecution Agreements (DPAs), Non-Prosecution Agreements (NPAs), and immunity requests.

What are the Benefits of Cooperation with the SEC?

The revised Enforcement Manual codifies the Enforcement Division’s power to provide specific benefits for those who provide “exemplary” assistance to the staff. These benefits include:

Charging Concessions : Recommending the Commission reduce the severity of civil charges filed or dropping them altogether.

: Recommending the Commission reduce the severity of civil charges filed or dropping them altogether. Penalty Reductions : The SEC may significantly reduce the amount of civil monetary penalties, or choose to forgo them, for cooperators who provide extraordinary value.

: The SEC may significantly reduce the amount of civil monetary penalties, or choose to forgo them, for cooperators who provide extraordinary value. Formalized Agreements: The newly formalized Cooperation Committee oversees all cooperation agreements, including deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs), non-prosecution agreements (NPAs), and immunity requests from the DOJ.

What Is The Strategic Advantage of Hiring a Former SEC Prosecutor as Defense Counsel?

While the enforcement manual updates no doubt provide an additional level of clarity into the cooperation process, strategically leveraging them for a client’s advantage still requires a deep familiarity with, and understanding of, the culture and mindset of the Division of Enforcement.

As a former SEC prosecutor, I view these updates through a unique lens. I know how SEC staff attorneys build their cases, how they view and assess cooperation, and what the Cooperation Committee looks for when making its recommendations for credit.

Under the 2026 guidelines, a defense strategy cannot simply be reactive. It requires an SEC investigation attorney who can:

Make Early Strategic Cooperation Determinations: Determine timely if, when, and how to approach the staff to pursue the cooperation path.

Determine timely if, when, and how to approach the staff to pursue the cooperation path. Maximize Cooperation and Credit: Facilitate my client’s cooperation with the staff to ensure meaningful, proactive and valuable assistance to significantly advance the SEC’s investigation and increase the likelihood of obtaining maximum credit.

Protecting Your Legal Rights, Professional Reputation, Financial Assets and Future

The 2026 Enforcement Manual update underscores a fundamental reality in SEC investigations: the actions you take at the inception of an SEC inquiry may very well dictate the legal outcome.

If you have been contacted by Commission staff members (typically by an out-of-the-blue telephone call), or received a SEC subpoena, do not navigate this high-stakes, potentially life-changing and complex process alone.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.