The SEC’s ARTEMIS System: Why Insider Trading Investigations Are More Sophisticated Than Ever

For decades, insider trading investigations relied heavily on whistleblowers, referrals from regulatory organizations, and obvious patterns of suspicious, red-flag activity. Today, the landscape has radically changed.

David R. Chase is a former SEC Enforcement Division Senior Counsel and Special Assistant US Attorney, and now SEC defense attorney representing individuals, executives, investment professionals, and companies in SEC investigations, including insider trading, stock manipulations, investment adviser fraud on a nationwide basis, including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, San Diego and Austin.

For decades, insider trading investigations relied heavily on whistleblowers, referrals from regulatory organizations, and obvious patterns of suspicious, red-flag activity. Today, the landscape has radically changed. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now utilizes advanced market surveillance technology to identify highly suspicious trading patterns across millions of transactions — including a sophisticated analytical platform known as ARTEMIS.

If you are contacted by the SEC or FBI inquiring about your trading in a particular security, it is critical to understand that modern insider trading investigations are heavily data-driven, aggressive, and often have commenced long before a target ever realizes they are under scrutiny.

What Is the SEC’s ARTEMIS System?

ARTEMIS — short for Advanced Relational Trading Enforcement Metrics Investigation System — is a proprietary SEC analytical platform designed to identify potentially suspicious securities trading activity indicative of possible illegal insider trading. ARTEMIS has been described as being capable of analyzing billions of equity (stock and options) trades to detect patterns typically associated with market abuse.

Unlike traditional SEC investigations of the past that focused on a single trade, isolated event or individual, ARTEMIS is believed to analyze:

Repeated profitable trading ahead of market-moving announcements

Trading relationships among multiple accounts

Timing correlations between traders

Unusual options activity

Patterns spanning multiple issuers and time periods

Connections between individuals, entities, and accounts

Bottom line: securities regulators are no longer just looking at a particular trade; rather, they are looking for behavioral patterns on a macro basis.

How Insider Trading Investigations Often Begin

Many people naturally assume insider trading cases begin with a tip from a co-worker or a disgruntled employee. While still true, regulators increasingly rely on surveillance systems and analytics based on big data to identify trades and/or trading patterns that statistically appear abnormal and thus suspicious.

Common triggers include:

Unusual Trading Before Major Announcements

Trades occurring shortly before:

Mergers and acquisitions

Earnings announcements

FDA test results and approvals

Government contracts

Major litigation developments

Bankruptcy filings

can, and often does, generate regulatory attention, especially when profits made on those news events are substantial.

Suspicious Options Trading Activity

Options trading is heavily scrutinized because relatively small dollar investments can generate outsized returns, particularly if very short-term duration, out-of-the money options are purchased. Large or highly profitable options trades ahead of corporate events frequently trigger NASDAQ inquiries and/or SEC investigations.

Repeat Trading Success – Too Good To Be True

The SEC will typically closely look to determine whether a trader repeatedly appears on the profitable side of market-moving events over time. According to public reporting, SEC analytical systems are designed to identify repeat, suspicious, profitable patterns across multiple securities and accounts.

The Stakes Are Extremely High – Don’t Underestimate the Significance of a SEC Subpoena

An insider trading investigation can quickly escalate from an informal inquiry to a formal, non-public investigation ultimately leading to:

A SEC civil enforcement actions

A parallel criminal investigation by federal prosecutors

Asset freezes

Trading suspensions

Reputational damage

Civil penalties

Return of profits plus interest

Revocation of professional licensing consequences, and

Court injunctions

How a Former SEC Prosecutor Can Best Defend You

An experienced SEC insider trading defense attorney, especially one who previously worked at the SEC, can help:

evaluate the scope and nature of the investigation,

communicate with the SEC on your behalf,

protect privileged information, including attorney-client communications

prepare you for testimony,

challenge assumptions the SEC’s theory of prosecution,

respond to subpoenas, and

develop a proactive defense strategy designed to avoid charges being filed.

Sophisticated Surveillance Requires a Sophisticated Defense

The SEC’s use of advanced analytical systems, like ARTEMIS, illustrates the leap in the technological advances made by the SEC in its securities enforcement through the reliance on data science, trading analytics, and algorithmic detection methods.

However, and critically, data alone does not and cannot prove illegal insider trading. In fact, many SEC investigations involve legitimate trading activity that may initially be misinterpreted as suspicious, but after investigation is ultimately determined to be perfectly legal. Thus, a strong insider trading defense requires understanding of both:

the legal standards governing insider trading, case law interpreting the law on insider trading, and how the SEC and DOJ build such cases using trading data and circumstantial evidence in order to effectively defeat them.

Contact an SEC Insider Trading Defense Attorney

If you have received:

an SEC subpoena

a call from the SEC

a visit from FBI agents, or

a grand jury subpoena

You should seek experienced SEC defense counsel immediately.

Early intervention can be critical in protecting your rights, your reputation, and avoid being charged with insider trading.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.