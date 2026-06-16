Idaho Supreme Court Clarifies Direct And Derivative Claims In Family Entity Disputes

The Idaho Supreme Court's decision in Hyde v. Oxarango establishes critical boundaries for business owners in family enterprises and closely held entities. When limited partners challenged transactions involving control transfers and property purchases, the Court reinforced fundamental principles about who can sue when a company is allegedly harmed.

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On June 9, 2026, the Idaho Supreme Court issued a substitute opinion in Hyde v. Oxarango, Docket No. 51625, affirming dismissal of claims brought by two limited partners against the general partners of a family farming and ranching limited partnership. The decision is important for Idaho business owners, family enterprises, and closely held entities because it reinforces a basic but often contested rule: not every injury felt by an owner is a personal claim. When the alleged harm is to the company, the claim usually belongs to the company.

The dispute arose from a family farming and ranching business. Rochelle Oxarango, Gretchen Hyde, and Dinah Reaney are sisters. Their parents had gradually transferred assets and control of the family business over time. Hyde and Reaney were limited partners. The Oxarangos were general partners, along with the sisters’ father, James Little. Hyde and Reaney sued the Oxarangos, asserting direct and derivative claims for breach of fiduciary duty. They also sought to expel the Oxarangos as general partners.

The claims focused on several transactions. Hyde and Reaney challenged transactions in 2015 and 2017 that allegedly gave the Oxarangos greater control over the family business. They also challenged the Oxarangos’ 2020 purchase of the Roseberry Property from James Little, arguing that the property was a business opportunity belonging to the limited partnership. The district court dismissed the complaint. The Idaho Supreme Court affirmed, but it did so primarily on standing grounds.

The Court began with the distinction between derivative claims and direct claims. A derivative claim belongs to the entity. It is brought by an owner only because the entity has not pursued the claim itself. A direct claim belongs to the individual owner. The distinction matters. A plaintiff cannot avoid the rules governing derivative actions by calling an entity injury a personal injury.

For derivative claims involving a limited partnership, Idaho Code § 30-24-902 requires the partner to first make demand on the general partners, unless demand would be futile. Idaho Code § 30-24-904 then requires the complaint to state, with particularity, the date and content of the demand and the general partners’ response, or why demand should be excused as futile. The Court held that Hyde and Reaney did not satisfy that requirement. Their complaint alleged that demand was futile because the Oxarangos “effectively control 50% of the general partnership powers.” The Court held that this was a bare conclusion, not a particularized pleading of demand futility.

This is one of the most useful parts of the opinion. It confirms that demand futility is not a slogan. It must be pleaded with facts. Allegations of control, conflict, or misconduct may not be enough unless the complaint explains why a demand on the entity’s decisionmakers would actually be futile. The Court tied this rule to the policy behind derivative suits. The demand requirement gives the entity’s managers an opportunity to exercise business judgment before litigation proceeds in the name of the company.

The Court then addressed the direct claims. Idaho Code § 30-24-901 allows a partner to maintain a direct action to enforce the partner’s own rights and protect the partner’s own interests. But the statute requires the partner to plead and prove an actual or threatened injury that is not solely the result of injury to the limited partnership. The Court held that Hyde and Reaney failed to do so. Their claimed injuries flowed from alleged harm to the partnership, including lost business opportunities, alleged misuse of business assets, and reduced value of their ownership interests. Those injuries were derivative, not direct.

The Court also rejected two arguments that often appear in family business disputes. First, Hyde and Reaney argued that they were harmed because the challenged transactions interfered with their inheritance expectations. The Court held that an expected inheritance from a living person is not a legally cognizable property right. It is only an expectancy. Second, they argued that the Oxarangos owed a special fiduciary duty because the parties were family members. The Court rejected that theory too. The general partners owed fiduciary duties because of their role in the limited partnership. The family relationship did not create an additional or heightened duty.

The expulsion claim failed for the same reason. Idaho Code § 30-24-603(5) allows expulsion of a general partner by judicial order on application by the limited partnership or by a partner in a direct action under Idaho Code § 30-24-901. Because Hyde and Reaney did not plead a valid direct injury, they lacked standing to seek expulsion directly. The Court declined to reach the merits of whether the alleged conduct would justify expulsion.

The practical lesson is clear. Owners of Idaho entities must carefully identify who suffered the alleged injury. If the company lost value, lost an opportunity, paid improper expenses, or suffered from alleged mismanagement, the claim likely belongs to the company. An owner may feel the economic effect, but that does not automatically create a direct claim. To sue directly, the owner must show a distinct personal injury independent of the company’s injury.

For Idaho family businesses, the case is especially important. Family history, perceived unfairness, and estate expectations often shape these disputes. But Hyde v. Oxarango confirms that courts will still apply entity-law rules. A family member’s disappointment in how assets were transferred, managed, or expected to pass at death does not by itself create a direct legal claim.

This decision gives Idaho entities, managers, and owners useful guidance. Operating agreements matter. Statutory pleading rules matter. And when a dispute arises, the first question should be simple: is this truly the owner’s claim, or is it the company’s claim? That answer may determine whether the case proceeds at all.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.