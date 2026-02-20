ARTICLE
20 February 2026

Corporate Reporting – Government Response To Consultation On Assurance Of Sustainability Reporting

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The government has published its response following its consultation on an oversight regime for assurance of sustainability reporting.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Robert Moore,Caroline Rae,Silke Goldberg
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Robert Moore’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

The government has published itsresponsefollowing its consultation on an oversight regime for assurance of sustainability reporting. The government launched the consultation on its proposals to strengthen regulatory oversight of providers of third party assurance services for sustainability-related financial disclosures in June 2025, with a view to building trust in the UK sustainability assurance market and recognising the important role of assurance in delivering decision-useful sustainability-related information (see our blog posthere).

Following the feedback received and broad support for its consultation proposals, the government has confirmed that:

  • the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) will establish and administer a voluntary oversight regime for sustainability assurance in the UK, with an interim public register to be established by mid-2026 (and in due course, once the FRC is put on to a proper statutory footing, the sustainability oversight regime will become one of its legislative functions (see our blog post here for an update on the proposals to reform the FRC));
  • sustainability assurers will be able to opt in to the regime by registering with the FRC, subject to meeting eligibility criteria which will be developed in due course; and
  • the regime will be profession-agnostic and both firms and individuals will be able to be registered.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Robert Moore
Robert Moore
Photo of Caroline Rae
Caroline Rae
Photo of Sarah Hawes
Sarah Hawes
Photo of Silke Goldberg
Silke Goldberg
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More