ARTICLE
10 March 2026

CRD VI Consequences For M&A Transactions

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

CRD VI (Directive (EU) 2024/1619) introduces a new harmonized regime requiring banks to notify competent authorities of, and in some cases receive prior approval for, M&A transactions generally.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Alexander Behrens,Pien Kerckhaert,Brice Henry
+13 Authors
CRD VI (Directive (EU) 2024/1619) introduces a new harmonized regime requiring banks to notify competent authorities of, and in some cases receive prior approval for, M&A transactions generally. This expands on the current regime, which relates solely to qualifying holdings in credit institutions, although some EU member states had previously already implemented similar rules on a national level. CRD VI should have been transposed by member states by January 10, 2026 and the M&A provisions should apply from January 11, 2026.

In practice, the majority of member states are yet to publish their final implementing legislation, with only a small number having fully transposed CRD VI so far. The new M&A regime will therefore initially apply in a piecemeal way across the EU. However, firms should be ready to comply with their upcoming obligations when contemplating transactions from 2026 onwards.

In-scope firms

In-scope firms (or "supervised entities") required to notify and seek approval for transactions are:

  • institutions, namely credit institutions as defined under CRR (Regulation (EU) No 575/2013) (i.e., banks that take deposits and grant loans and large investment firms which conduct underwriting and dealing on own account)
  • financial holding companies (FHCs) (i.e., financial institutions whose subsidiaries are exclusively or mainly institutions or financial institutions, as defined under CRR)
  • mixed financial holding companies (MFHCs) (i.e., parent undertakings that are not regulated entities and which, together with their subsidiaries, constitute a financial conglomerate, as defined under the Financial Conglomerates Directive (Directive 2002/87/EC)).

Summary of transactions caught by CRD VI regime

Four key types of transactions, when carried out by in-scope firms, are caught by the new CRD VI rules:

  • Acquisition or disposal of a material holding
  • Material transfer of assets or liabilities
  • Mergers
  • De-mergers

The existing regime governing acquisitions or disposals of "qualifying holdings" in a credit institution will continue to apply, with some amendments. CRD VI aligns the assessment process and criteria for qualifying holdings with the new regime for material holdings. The EBA has published a consultation on draft RTS on the minimum level of information to be submitted with qualifying holdings notifications, which closed in September 2025. Notably, the EBA has proposed reduced information requirements in certain cases to avoid re-submission of information where similar transactions have been carried out recently.

A summary of the transactions captured by the new regime is as follows:

NATURE OF TRANSACTION IN-SCOPE ENTITIES THRESHOLD RELEVANT COMPETENT AUTHORITY (CA) NOTIFICATION TO/ASSESSMENT BY CA

Acquisition or disposal of qualifying holding

Any entity acquiring or disposing of qualifying holding in credit institution target

Crossing over or under 10%, 20%, 30%, or 50% of target's capital or voting rights (acting alone or in concert); or

Becoming (or ceasing to be) a subsidiary of investor; or

Obtaining (or disposing of) significant influence over management of target.

CA of target

Acquisition: notification and assessment

Disposal: notification only

Acquisition or disposal of a material holding

Supervised entity acquiring or disposing of "material holding" in any target entity

"Material holding": 15% or more of supervised entity's eligible capital

CA of supervised entity

Acquisition: notification and assessment (except that for intragroup acquisition, notification only)

Disposal: notification only

Material transfer of assets or liabilities

Supervised entity involved in "material transfer"

"Material transfer": at least 10% of total value of assets/liabilities of transferor and/or transferee (or 15% if intra group)

CA of transferor and/or transferee (for whom the threshold is satisfied)

Notification only 

Merger

Transfer of all or parts of the assets/liabilities of a supervised entity into a single acquiring entity

Transfer of all or parts of assets/liabilities (upon dissolution of supervised entity)

CA of resulting merged entity

Notification and assessment 

Except:

Notification only for: (i) intragroup merger involving only supervised entities; and (ii) merger resulting in licensing of new credit institution and/or approving FHC or MFHC 

De-merger

Transfer of all or parts of the assets/liabilities of a supervised entity into one or more entities

Transfer of all or parts of assets/liabilities (upon winding up or division of supervised entity)

CA of entity carrying out the proposed de-merger

Notification and assessment 

Except:

Notification only for de merger resulting in licensing of new credit institution and/or approving FHC or MFHC 

Key takeaways

Timing

Firms will need to build in time to obtain approvals when buying or selling material/qualifying holdings or carrying out mergers and demergers. They should also be prepared to answer additional questions from supervisors efficiently to avoid stalling the assessment.

Training and policies and procedures

To support interactions with supervisors and ensure compliance, firms may wish to provide training for their internal teams on the requirements of the CRD VI regime. They will likely also need to develop policies and procedures to comply with notification requirements for each relevant transaction. We expect firms will already have policies in place for the qualifying holdings regime, which should be reviewed to reflect the changes under CRD VI and, where appropriate, adapted to capture the broader range of transactions—in particular, the material holdings regime which may overlap with qualifying holdings requirements.

Communication with supervisors

Although CRD VI is aiming for a harmonized approach, member state jurisdictions are likely to vary in their implementation of the requirements, and it remains to be seen how different supervisors will manage their assessment processes. Past experience with the qualifying holdings regime could provide an indication of the approach member states will take. Where appropriate, firms may want to communicate early with supervisors on their plans and take advantage of any guidance given to ensure processes flow smoothly.

Ongoing ambiguity

Certain aspects of the rules are still ambiguous or subject to ongoing consideration by member states as part of their transposition process. One such example is whether all mergers/divisions should be in-scope or should be subject to a threshold (e.g., transfer of at least a certain percentage of the supervised entity's assets into the merged or demerged entit(y/ies)). Until member states or the EBA publish further guidance on such gray areas, firms should ensure they clearly explain the reasoning behind any ambiguous aspects of their notifications and, as above, communicate with supervisors as needed.

Challenge of local implementation

Some of the newly introduced assessment criteria may lend themselves to divergent interpretation across the EU absent effective coordination. Among these, the requirement that the implementation plan for an envisaged merger be "realistic and sound" from a prudential standpoint is likely to attract scrutiny. Once the RTS are finalized, member states will need to ensure uniform application of these standards. Jurisdictions with established, repeatedly tested regulatory frameworks for mergers and divisions may offer inspiration to support a consistent rollout.

Download the full article for more detail on the requirements of the regime for each transaction subject to the CRD VI rules.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

