ARTICLE
12 July 2026

Good Grief! Copyright Infringement Claims Brought Over Charlie Brown Music

K
Klemchuk

Contributor

Klemchuk logo

Our firm was founded with the vision of being a great place for great people to work, that also happens to be a law firm.

To do that, we had to rethink the way legal services are delivered and law firms are structured. We engaged concepts like dedicated relationship and project managers, project teams, core values, vision, client surveys and feedback, strengths testing, and other tools not frequently found in law firms. We believe protecting innovation requires being innovative ourselves.

EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE

We reinvented the traditional law firm model while retaining traditional values like customer service and dedication. We distinguish ourselves by our commitment to our clients to protect and further their business, while providing peace of mind. We worry so they don’t have to. Another unique approach we employ is dedicating a relationship manager to each client and a project manager for each matter. We use client feedback and surveys to improve our service delivery.

IN

Explore Firm Details
Lee Mendelson Film Productions has launched multiple federal lawsuits against entities including the U.S. Department of the Interior, Heritage Auctions, and gaming companies for unauthorized use of iconic Peanuts music compositions. The cases center on the famous Vince Guaraldi jazz recordings, including "Linus and Lucy" and "O Tannenbaum," used without permission in social media posts and video games. Will these strict liability copyright claims result in substantial damages and set a precedent for protect
United States Intellectual Property
Mandi Phillips
Mandi Phillips’s articles from Klemchuk are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Technology, Retail & Leisure and Transport industries
Klemchuk are most popular:
  • within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

Lee Mendelson Film Productions, owner of the iconic music from Peanuts, has filed multiple lawsuits in federal courts in New York and Washington. D.C., including one against the Department of the Interior, based on unauthorized use of the famous tunes recorded by Vince Guaraldi for the popular animated classic. Mendelson brought four separate lawsuits based on the use of the jazz compositions in social media posts and in a video game. 

Who Lee Mendelson Film Productions Is Suing

In these lawsuits, Mendelson asserts that the U.S. Department of the Interior used the song "O Tannenbaum" from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" in a digital holiday card posted to social media. Similarly, the film company maintains auction house Heritage Auctions used "Linus and Lucy" – the Peanuts’ gang’s favorite dance song that has become the de facto "Peanuts" theme –in posts on Facebook and Instagram promoting an auction of collectible items and that buckle company Buckle-Down, Inc. also misused the iconic music on social media. In the fourth suit against Game Mill Entertainment, Mendelson alleges the gaming company used confusingly similar music in its “Peanuts” video game, “Snoopy & the Great Mystery Club.”

Marc Jacobson, counsel for Mendelson, has commented that Mendelson sent demand letters “over and over again” seeking to halt the infringement but either did not receive a response or the response offered demonstrated no remorse. Jacobson reports the first four lawsuits were filed to make a statement and that others may follow if Mendelson’s demand letters are not heeded.

Why Copyright Infringement Is Strict Liability — Intent Doesn't Matter

The dominant claim in these four suits is copyright infringement—a strict liability offense (meaning no wrongful intent is necessary to establish liability) that supports sturdy damages awards, as well as a potential that the prevailing party will also recover his attorneys’ fees in bringing the suit. Under the Copyright Act, a prevailing plaintiff may recover actual damages, typically the defendant’s ill-gotten gains and any additional losses of the plaintiff, or statutory damages, which range from $750 to $150,000 per copyrighted work. 

Potentially adding to the strength of Mendelson’s claims is the fame of the musical works at issue. Vince Guaraldi was commissioned to compose the music in 1965 and both “O Tannenbaum” and “Linus and Lucy” are easily recognizable worldwide. We expect these suits to settle prior to trial, but will keep an eye on all four for further developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mandi Phillips
Mandi Phillips
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More