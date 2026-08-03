EPO Oppositions – Strategy, Procedure And Practical Insights (Video)

EPO oppositions remain one of the most powerful tools for challenging the validity of a European patent after grant. They offer a centralised and cost-effective route to attack any European patent with effect across...

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EPO oppositions remain one of the most powerful tools for challenging the validity of a European patent after grant. They offer a centralised and cost-effective route to attack any European patent with effect across all 40 EPC contracting states.

In this webinar, J A Kemp’s experienced European patent attorneys provide practical insights into EPO opposition practice and potential procedural pitfalls to guard against or exploit, drawing on their extensive experience in both attacking and defending patents before the EPO.

Topics covered include:

The initial opposition and defence – how to best set up your case

Amendments and auxiliary requests – how many is too many?

Adding to your case – when to do it and navigating the “late-filed” problem

Strategies for maximising flexibility on appeal

Why a good defence starts during prosecution

Whether you are considering opposing a competitor’s patent, defending your own portfolio, or handling applications with a future opposition risk, this webinar provides practical guidance on navigating EPO opposition proceedings with confidence.

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.