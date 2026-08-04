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4 August 2026

IPR And PGR Statistics For Final Written Decisions Issued In May 2026

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Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP

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The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) issued 24 Final Written Decisions in May, cancelling over 70% of instituted claims while granting only 15.6% of proposed substitute claims. How do these outcomes compare to historical trends, and what do the technology center breakdowns reveal about patent survival rates?
United States Intellectual Property
Daniel F. Klodowski,Umber Aggarwal,Nicholas A. Eitsert
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In May, the PTAB cancelled 228 (71.25%) instituted claims across 24 IPR and PGR Final Written Decisions, including decisions issued following remand from the Federal Circuit. After review, 91 (28.44%) instituted claims survived.&nbsp;

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For comparison, the cumulative average cancellation rate of instituted claims in IPR, CBM, and PGR Final Written Decisions is about 74%.

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On a per-case basis, no instituted or substitute claims survived in 16 (66.67%) decisions, all instituted claims survived in 4 (16.67%) decisions, and a mixed outcome occurred in 4 (16.67%) decisions. A mixed outcome occurs where at least one instituted or substitute claim remains patentable, and at least one is cancelled, in a Final Written Decision.&nbsp;

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Through May 31, 2026, the PTAB has cumulatively granted 703 (15.6%) proposed substitute claims in motions to amend while denying 3,803 (84.40%) proposed substitute claims in IPRs.&nbsp;

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The overall cumulative instituted claim survival rate in IPRs, CBMs, and PGRs through May 31, 2026, broken down by technology center, is as follows:

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The cumulative number of Final Written Decisions through May 31, 2026, separated by technology center, is as follows:

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Additional cumulative statistics on the Board&rsquo;s IPR, CBM, and PGR decisions, updated through May 31, 2026, are available here on the At the PTAB blog.&nbsp;

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Daniel F. Klodowski
Daniel F. Klodowski
Photo of Umber Aggarwal
Umber Aggarwal
Photo of Sasha Hoyt
Sasha Hoyt
Photo of Nicholas A. Eitsert
Nicholas A. Eitsert
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