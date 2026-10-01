Trade Secret Protection And DTSA Explainer

Not every valuable innovation is patented. For a lot of companies, the important intellectual property is a process, a formula, a customer file, or know-how that never shows up in a public filing. That information can be a trade secret. It is only a trade secret if the company treats it like one.

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What counts as a trade secret, how to protect one, and what to do when confidential information walks out the door

Not every valuable innovation is patented. For a lot of companies, the important intellectual property is a process, a formula, a customer file, or know-how that never shows up in a public filing. That information can be a trade secret. It is only a trade secret if the company treats it like one.

This article covers what qualifies under U.S. law, what the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act lets an owner do, and the unglamorous steps that decide whether the protection holds when someone walks out with the files.

What is a trade secret?

Under 18 U.S.C. § 1839(3), a trade secret is financial, business, scientific, technical, economic, or engineering information that meets two tests. It derives independent economic value from not being generally known to, and not being readily ascertainable by, people who could profit from it. And the owner has taken reasonable measures to keep it secret.

The list in the statute is broad: formulas, designs, prototypes, methods, techniques, processes, programs, codes. Technical or financial. On paper or on a server.

Typical examples are process parameters, source code, formulations, supplier and pricing data, product roadmaps, and customer lists that took real work to assemble. The information does not have to be patentable. It has to be secret, valuable because it is secret, and actually protected.

How is a trade secret different from a patent?

A patent trades disclosure for a time-limited right to exclude. You publish how the invention works. In return you can stop others from using it for a limited term.

A trade secret is the other bargain. No application, no registration, no expiration date. Protection lasts as long as the information stays secret. It is also narrower. A competitor who independently develops the same thing, or who lawfully reverse-engineers it from a product on the market, has not taken a trade secret.

A useful test: if a competitor can get to the innovation by taking apart what you sell, secrecy will not hold, and a patent is usually the better tool. If the innovation never shows up in the finished product, a process, a recipe, internal data, trade secret protection can last longer and cost less.

What law protects trade secrets?

There are two layers.

Federal law. The Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016 created a civil cause of action (18 U.S.C. § 1836). An owner can sue in federal court under a national standard if the trade secret relates to a product or service used in, or intended for use in, interstate or foreign commerce. That commerce hook is a requirement of the federal claim, not of the definition of a trade secret. The DTSA sits inside the Economic Espionage Act, which separately makes trade-secret theft a federal crime (18 U.S.C. §§ 1831–1832).

State law. Almost every state has adopted a version of the Uniform Trade Secrets Act. The DTSA does not wipe those statutes out. Plaintiffs often plead both.

What is “misappropriation”?

Misappropriation is acquiring a trade secret by improper means, or disclosing or using one that was acquired improperly or under a duty of confidence. Improper means include theft, bribery, misrepresentation, breach of a duty to keep a secret, and espionage. The definitions are at 18 U.S.C. § 1839(5)-(6).The statute also says what does not count: reverse engineering, independent derivation, and other lawful acquisition. Buying the product and taking it apart is not misappropriation.

The usual case is not a spy. It is a departing employee who copies files to personal email, a USB drive, or a cloud folder on the way out, and takes them to a competitor or a new company.

What can a court do under the DTSA?

Section 1836(b)(3) gives federal courts a full set of tools.

Injunctions. The court can stop the use and, when appropriate, order steps to protect the secret. There are limits. An injunction cannot bar a person from taking a job, and any conditions on that job have to rest on evidence of threatened misappropriation, not merely on what the person knows.

Damages. The owner can recover actual loss plus unjust enrichment that those losses do not already capture, or a reasonable royalty for the unauthorized use.

Enhanced damages and fees. If the misappropriation is willful and malicious, the court can award exemplary damages of up to twice the compensatory award, plus attorney’s fees. Fees are also available if the claim itself was brought in bad faith.

Ex parte seizure. In extraordinary cases, a court can seize property to stop the secret from spreading, without notice to the other side. That remedy is at § 1836(b)(2). Courts use it sparingly, and only when an ordinary order would not be enough.

A DTSA claim has to be filed within three years of when the misappropriation was discovered or reasonably should have been discovered.

What are “reasonable measures,” and why do they decide cases?

These cases often turn on secrecy, not on how clever the information was. If the owner did not take reasonable measures, there is no trade secret.

What is reasonable depends on the setting. Courts look for things you can point to: NDAs with employees, contractors, and partners; access limited to people who need the information; passwords and technical controls; documents marked confidential; and an exit process that recovers devices and reminds the person leaving what they still cannot take.

Perfection is not required. Doing nothing is. A company that hands the process to vendors with no NDA, or leaves the “secret” formula on an open network share, will have a hard time saying it took reasonable measures. The gap I see most often is not the missing NDA. It is the NDA that was signed once, never tied to actual access controls, and never mentioned again at exit.

Does the confidentiality agreement need whistleblower language?

Yes, if you want the DTSA’s enhanced remedies against that person. The statute gives individuals immunity when they disclose a trade secret in confidence to the government or an attorney solely to report a suspected violation of law. Under 18 U.S.C. § 1833(b), the employer has to give notice of that immunity in any contract with an employee, contractor, or consultant that governs trade secrets or confidential information. Miss the notice and you cannot recover exemplary damages or attorney’s fees under the DTSA against that person. It is a short clause. Older templates often do not have it.

What should I do first if I suspect theft?

Move quickly, and keep the evidence. Preserve the departing person’s devices, accounts, and access logs before anyone wipes them. Have a forensic review show what left, when, and where it went. Pull the agreements that person signed. Then identify the specific information that qualifies as a trade secret and the measures that actually protected it.

Speed matters because the remedy you usually need is an injunction, and courts notice whether the owner took their time. It also matters because transfer logs, cloud-sync records, and badge data do not last.

The same clock runs the other way. If the company is accused of taking someone else’s files, or a new hire shows up with a prior employer’s documents, early counsel can stop the use before it becomes a trade secret misappropriation case.

How should trade secrets fit with the rest of the IP program?

Secrecy works as one piece of a coordinated program, not as the default for everything. For each important innovation, the question is whether it is better protected by a patent, by secrecy, or by both in layers. A patented product made by a secret process is a common combination, and often the stronger one.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.